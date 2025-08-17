Pleading With Benefactors’ Of Comfort Emmanson Not To Take Advantage Of Her

In a matter of days, the name “Comfort Emmanson” has shifted from obscurity to national spotlight. She did not become a sensation through music, politics, or Nollywood stardom. Instead, her name surfaced through humiliation. She boarded an Ibom Air flight hoping, like any ordinary passenger, for a stress-free journey, but what she received was maltreatment and disrespect that millions of Nigerians can painfully relate to.

Yet, what makes Comfort’s case peculiar is not the mistreatment itself, but the dramatic aftermath. From every corner of society, gifts and promises have been poured at her feet, cash, business opportunities, cars, housing, endorsements, political alignments, and even ambassadorial prospects. What for many is an ordinary ordeal has become, for her, a life-changing windfall.

But here lies the burden of this article: “those blessing her must not exploit her”. What began as a story of humiliation must not be twisted into an avenue for manipulation, political mileage, or business advantage.

The Bible makes it clear that giving is not merely a humanitarian gesture, it is a spiritual transaction. Proverbs 19:17 reminds us: “He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the LORD; and that which he hath given will He pay him again.” Benefactors of Comfort must see their acts of kindness as service to God, not as an opportunity to tie her down in perpetual obligation.

Jesus reinforced this principle in Matthew 25:40: “Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto Me.” Comfort, as one who suffered injustice, falls within that category of “the least of these.” Therefore, every gift she receives is ultimately given to God, not to her directly. To turn around and exploit her would be an affront to the Almighty.

Sadly, Nigeria is no stranger to exploitative generosity. Politicians have weaponized gifts as campaign strategies, business moguls have used philanthropy as brand leverage, and celebrities have turned benevolence into publicity stunts. But Scripture warns in Proverbs 21:27: “The sacrifice of the wicked is abomination: how much more, when he bringeth it with a wicked mind?” In essence, even a gift loses its value before God when given with selfish intentions.

Therefore, let this plea go forth to every benefactor of Comfort: “do not use her pain as a platform for your gain”. If your gift comes with hidden strings, be it loyalty, endorsement, allegiance, or manipulation, then it ceases to be a gift; it becomes exploitation. Deuteronomy 27:19 warns: “Cursed be anyone who withholds justice from the foreigner, the fatherless or the widow.” Comfort, as a victim of humiliation, deserves restoration, not another form of bondage.

The parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25–37) is instructive here. The Samaritan gave to restore dignity, not to win influence. He did not turn the wounded man into a campaign poster; he simply loved his neighbor. Benefactors today must follow that example.

Another sobering point must be raised: why does one woman’s humiliation spark millions of naira in gifts, while millions of Nigerians face greater indignities with no support? James 2:1–4 condemns partiality in giving, reminding us that favoritism dishonors the faith. Comfort deserves help, yes, but so do countless others whose pain is unseen. Benefactors must therefore learn to give from principle, not just because a story is trending.

For Comfort herself, this windfall is a double-edged sword. While she should receive the blessings with gratitude, she must also beware of falling into dependence on men rather than God. Psalm 118:8 warns: “It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man.” She must recognize that the glory belongs to God, not to her benefactors.

In biblical history, many rose from humiliation to glory by God’s hand, Joseph in Egypt, Ruth in Bethlehem, Job in Uz. In each case, the restoration came not through manipulation by men but by divine providence. Comfort must guard her testimony from being hijacked by opportunistic benefactors.

This is why the plea must be loud and clear: “Benefactors of Comfort Emmanson, do not take advantage of her.” Give because God commands it, not because it benefits you. Release your gifts without expecting her voice, her endorsement, or her loyalty in return. Let your giving be covenantal like Boaz’s kindness to Ruth, not transactional like Pharaoh’s manipulative offers to Joseph.

As Jesus taught in Matthew 5:16: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” The glory must return to God, not to man.

Ultimately, the true test here is not Comfort’s ordeal, but Nigeria’s conscience. Can we give without exploitation? Can we show mercy without strings? Can we restore dignity without enslaving the recipient?

The answer will reveal whether our gifts are heavenly investments or earthly manipulations.

Comfort Emmanson deserves our sympathy, our prayers, and our support. But above all, she deserves to remain free, free from humiliation, free from manipulation, and free to live as a testimony of God’s grace.

So I plead again: “Benefactors, do not take advantage of her. Let your giving glorify God, not yourself.”