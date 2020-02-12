Plateau: Police, local vigilantes crack down kidnappers, others

The Nigeria Police, Plateau State command, with the help of hunters and local vigilantes, have killed one kidnapper and recovered several weapons, even as it was able to arrest armed robbers in Jos.

This was disclosed during a press briefing by the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Isaac Akinmoyede, at the Command on Wednesday.

According to Akinmoyede, “on 11/02/2020 at about 0700hrs, one Rev. Ganko Istafanus ‘m’ of COCIN RCC Shimankar Village, Shendam LGA of Plateau State, reported at the Shendam Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 0530hrs, unknown gunmen entered his residence and kidnapped his son one Godsave Damen and two others namely, Henry Zwansat Sati and Auwalu Longtoe of the same address to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of the information, a combined team of policemen, vigilante and hunters were immediately mobilized to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, one of the kidnappers was shot dead while others took to their heels. Exhibit recovered from the suspect include one AK47 rifle and 21 empty shells of live ammunition. An investigation is in progress”.

The Police boss also disclosed that “on 10/02/2020 at about 2300hrs while acting on a tip-off, three armed gangs, attacked and snatched a motorcycle from one Idris Mohammed ‘m’ of Tudun Pata, Nasarawa Gwong, Jos. Policemen attached to Nasarawa Gwong Division, swung into action and arrested one Sunday Alfa ‘m’ of Congo and one Uzaifa Adam ‘m’ of Angwan Keke while the other suspect named Ebere escaped.

“The suspects are members of an elusive motorcycle snatching syndicate terrorizing Jos and its environs. Exhibits recovered from them include, one locally made Revolver Pistol, a knife, one tricycle with Reg. No. BKK 813WM and one motorcycle snatched from the victim. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Ebere should contact the Police Command. Meanwhile, the two suspects arrested will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed”.

Also, reeling more of the command’s achievement, Akinmoyede added that “on 02/02/2020 at about 1745hrs, information relating to incessant attack along Barkin Ladi-Mangu road was received from an impeccable source. While acting on the information, eagle-eyed operatives of Operation Puff Adder and Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) of the Command intensified surveillance and arrested one Isiah Lawrence ‘m’ aged 44years of Gyel, Bukuru in Jos on 03/02/2020. Exhibits recovered from the suspect include one English Barreta Pistol with six (6) rounds of .9mm live ammunition and bunch of Master Keys”.

He added that the case was under investigation and then “enjoins members of the public to remain vigilant, security conscious and continue to maintain the strong synergy with the police and other security agencies through volunteering of credible information that would lead to the arrest of criminal elements on the Plateau”.