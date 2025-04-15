Plateau Killings: Tinubu Demands Action After 52 Killed | Nigerians Lose Millions in CBEX Scam

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. President Bola Tinubu has ordered Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang to take decisive action and end the cycle of violence plaguing the state, following a night attack that killed 52 people in Zike village, Bassa LGA. A family of eight was among the victims. Tinubu described the killings as unacceptable and pledged federal support to resolve the decades-long ethnic and religious tensions.

Christian leaders are organizing a “Peace Walk” protest on April 21, demanding justice and an end to the unrelenting bloodshed. Amnesty International condemned the attack, calling it a “grave security failure” and urging swift justice for victims. Meanwhile, Nigerian Army troops rescued 16 kidnapped passengers in a separate incident along the Jos-Mangu road..

2. Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has warned that he cannot guarantee the safety of any individual entering the state without his consent, especially amid security concerns. He stated that visits to IDP camps must be pre-approved by the state emergency agency. The statement drew a response from 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, who claimed he was the target of Governor Alia’s warning. Obi said he tried to notify the governor of his planned humanitarian visits to Plateau and Benue, but received no response. He condemned the state’s attempt to block his support efforts, calling it a political move against peaceful civil action.

3. A Chief Magistrate in Rivers State has resigned, becoming the second top official to exit following President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule. The magistrate, Ejike King George, described the current governance as a “quasi-military administration”, which he said contradicts democratic and legal principles.

His resignation follows that of George Nweke, the state’s former Head of Service, who previously accused suspended Governor Sim Fubara and his Chief of Staff of burning down the House of Assembly—a claim now entangled in a ₦2 billion court case.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has refused to refund ₦300 million that the Rivers State Government gave for its 2025 Annual Conference. The NBA stated the money was a “gift” and not payment for hosting rights, in response to demands by Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas after the NBA moved the event to Enugu in protest of the emergency rule.

The emergency declaration by President Tinubu on March 18, which suspended the governor, deputy, and lawmakers, has sparked widespread backlash from legal and political bodies, who argue it violates the Nigerian Constitution.

4. Kenya has officially approved Access Bank PLC’s acquisition of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK), a major step forward in the Nigerian lender’s push to expand into East Africa. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and Kenya’s National Treasury granted approvals earlier this month, clearing the way for Access Bank to purchase 100% of NBK’s issued share capital. However, the deal remains on hold pending final approval from Nigerian regulators, effectively freezing the transaction despite Kenya’s green light.

5. Nigerians are furious after losing money in the digital asset trading platform CBEX, which suspended withdrawals, leaving users unable to access their funds. Many investors were promised 100% returns in a month, prompting a rush to invest. However, after the platform crashed, some users saw their balances reduced to zero.

One investor, Ola, shared that he had invested ₦450,000 but could not withdraw after the platform collapsed. This led to angry youths storming the CBEX office in Ibadan, looting valuables like air conditioners and fans.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Nigerians against using unregistered digital asset exchanges, emphasizing that operating such platforms without registration is illegal under the newly signed Investments and Securities Act (ISA 2025). The SEC also advised businesses to register to avoid sanctions.

6. Blue Origin made history on April 14 with its first all-female space crew, featuring Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics expert Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kerianne Flynn. The 11-minute suborbital journey aboard the New Shepard rocket marked a significant space exploration and representation milestone, being the first all-women crewed mission since 1963.

However, the flight drew criticism, notably from actress Olivia Munn, who questioned its purpose and labeled it “gluttonous” given global issues. In response, the crew passionately defended their mission. King dismissed critics as not understanding the deeper meaning of the flight, while Sánchez stated the dedication of Blue Origin’s team and invited skeptics to witness the work firsthand.

Aisha Bowe said the mission impacted young women, sharing her journey from being discouraged by a high school counselor to earning two aerospace engineering degrees and working for NASA. The crew insisted the flight represents inspiration, progress, and empowerment far beyond its brief duration in space. Katy Perry sang “What a Wonderful World” in space and brought a daisy to honor her daughter.

7. Nigerian chess champion and Guinness World Record holder, Tunde Onakoya, is attempting a 70-hour chess marathon in Times Square, New York City, from April 17 to 20. He aims to raise support for building free schools for homeless children in Nigeria. Onakoya, who previously set a 60-hour chess record in April 2024, plans to break the 61-hour record set by two Norwegian players in June 2024. He will be joined by five children from Chess in Slums Africa, who will play for a few hours during the marathon. The event is also an open challenge to chess players in New York City to join in.