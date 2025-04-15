Atiku’s Son Accuses Bauchi Governor of Betrayal During 2019 and 2023 Elections

Fresh tension has erupted within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, publicly accused Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, of betraying his father during the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections.

Mohammed Atiku claimed that Governor Bala Mohammed never truly supported his father’s presidential ambition and instead secretly aligned with rival groups, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also cited a statement by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who had previously accused the governor of working to sabotage Atiku’s chances in the 2023 elections.

“The only difference now is that Shamsu has removed the mask. We no longer have to deal with the false impression that his father ever supported us,” Mohammed Atiku said.

His comments were in response to a statement made by Shamsudeen Bala, son of Governor Bala Mohammed, who accused Atiku Abubakar of working against his father’s re-election in 2023.

In return, Mohammed Atiku accused the governor of pretending to back his father in public while secretly undermining him.