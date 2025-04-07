Plateau Killings: Dalung Alleges Genocide, Blasts Livestock Ministry Initiative

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Selcap Dalung, has raised alarm over the ongoing violence in Plateau State, describing it as a “genocidal attempt” by armed terrorists to uproot indigenous communities.

Speaking on Arise News’ Morning Show on Monday, April 7, Dalung claimed that the attackers are strategically targeting ancestral lands to exploit the region’s rich agrarian resources. He dismissed the newly established Ministry of Livestock Development by the Tinubu administration as ineffective in addressing the deep-rooted insecurity in the state.

Dalung also took a swipe at the Plateau State government, accusing the Mutfwang-led administration of inaction and failure to respond decisively to the crisis. He urged the immediate deployment of seasoned security experts to halt the bloodshed and restore order.