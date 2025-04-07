Dozens Killed in Renewed Attacks in Plateau | NYSC May Be Extended to 2 Years

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Between March 28 and April 2, 2025, brutal attacks by gunmen on motorcycles devastated multiple communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nigeria, including Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai. At least 52 people were reportedly killed, over 1,820 displaced, and many homes and properties were destroyed. Survivors described the assaults as sudden and indiscriminate, with entire families fleeing for their lives. President Bola Tinubu condemned the violence in response, directing security agencies to apprehend the attackers and instructing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to deliver relief materials. National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu confirmed arrests had been made and said the government will bring justice, while also warning against exaggerated casualty figures.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang vowed that perpetrators would face full prosecution and outlined new strategies to protect farmers during the planting season. Various northern groups, including the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum, and Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, condemned the attacks, called for a state of security emergency, and urged the federal government to act decisively. Relief efforts are underway, with displacement camps set up and emergency aid being prepared. Meanwhile, renewed violence in Agatu, Benue State, has raised similar concerns, with local youth groups stressing the importance of maintaining fragile peace agreements between herders and host communities. The situation underscores persistent insecurity in central Nigeria and the urgent need for sustained peacebuilding and robust security measures.

2. Education Minister Olatunji Alausa has proposed extending Nigeria’s NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) from one to two years to deepen skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training for corps members. During a visit from NYSC DG Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, Alausa praised the scheme’s potential to produce job creators and suggested deploying more graduate teachers to rural areas to address education gaps.

He also applauded NYSC for resolving issues around part-time OND and full-time HND graduates’ eligibility for service. The NYSC DG advocated for a database of Nigerian students studying abroad to curb fake graduate claims. Alausa added that the education ministry is working on digitizing the verification of foreign-trained graduates and pledged stronger collaboration with NYSC to support national development.

3. The Nigeria Police Force has withdrawn its summons to the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over a violent incident during the March 30, 2025, Sallah celebrations in Kano. Sanusi had been invited to Abuja to explain his role in leading a controversial horse-riding procession, which police said breached prior security agreements and led to unrest, including a fatality. Following consultations with key stakeholders and to avoid politicizing the situation, the Inspector-General of Police directed that the invitation be cancelled. Instead, officers will discreetly obtain Sanusi’s statement in Kano.

Authorities had earlier brokered an agreement between rival Emirs, Sanusi and Ado Bayero, to suspend Durbar festivities to prevent clashes. Despite this, Sanusi defied the accord, sparking violence. The police reaffirm their commitment to a fair investigation and have already made arrests related to the incident.

4. President Tinubu’s Economic Adviser, Dr. Tope Fasua, has defended the naira’s local value despite its steep decline to over ₦1,500 per dollar. Speaking on Mic On Podcast, Fasua argued that the naira still holds purchasing power within Nigeria, citing affordable food and services compared to high U.S. living costs. He also clarified the often-misunderstood concept of “multi-dimensional poverty,” noting that it includes poor access to education and healthcare, not just lack of food. Fasua stated that while $1 may seem insignificant abroad, it still translates to meaningful spending power in Nigeria, highlighting meals available for as low as ₦1,500.

5. Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies have fallen sharply, mirroring the stock market’s steep decline following Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping global tariffs, dubbed “Liberation Day.” Bitcoin dropped below $77,000, down over 10% from its recent high near $90,000, while the broader crypto market has lost $1.3 trillion in value since January. Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin saw even steeper declines, with Ether and Solana each down about 12%. The sell-off triggered massive long liquidations, with over $247 million wiped from Bitcoin trades and $217 million from Ether in just 24 hours. The crypto crash, sparked by fears of a “crisis scenario” and increased market volatility, comes as traders watch for potential shifts from Congress that could reshape crypto regulation.