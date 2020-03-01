PHED Braces For Tariff Increase In Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers

Electricity tariff in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states will be going up from April 1. To this end, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) is hosting public consultation for the proposed tariff review.

According to the PHED, the coming tariff review was directed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

PHED’s Corporate Communications Manager, John Onyi, made the development public in a statement.

The consultation flagged-off with Calabar on Saturday. Uyo will have its turn on March 6, Port Harcourt on March 12, and Yenagoa on March 20.

Onyi explains that a Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO), is a framework for regulating the licensees (DisCos) over a period of time by NERC, which was reviewed in 2015 based on; exchange rate, gas pricing, inflation rate and generation capacity.

According to PHED, the forum features a presentation on the business life cycle before privatisation, achievements and challenges post-privatisation and future investments in correlation with the tariff review.

The public consultation is also affording customers the opportunity of interacting and eliciting feedback from PHED management team and officials from the NERC.

“Public consultation on proposed tariff review with effect from April 1, 2020, under the MYTO, in line with the directive of NERC, is holding across PHED’s coverage area”, Onyi says.

The planned tariff review when effected, is expected to aid network expansion and rehabilitation, improved customers’ satisfaction, reduction in complaints, increase in power availability, elimination of estimated bill through proper metering, among others, Onyi revealed.

PHED has accordingly advised its customers to avail themselves and be part of the success story in driving the electricity industry to greater heights through meaningful insights.