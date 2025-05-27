Peter Obi Slams ₦700k Trader Fee, Gumi Barred from Saudi Hajj

Happy Children’s Day! In today’s trending news stories:

1. Former Anambra Governor Peter Obi has condemned the reported ₦700,000 fee demanded from traders to reopen their shops at Onitsha Head Bridge Market, calling it “insensitive” and urging authorities to drop the charge.

Obi, who initially supported the market’s closure to combat counterfeit drugs, expected a swift resolution to ease the burden on struggling small businesses. He warned that such hefty charges amount to “economic sabotage,” especially amid Nigeria’s harsh economic climate, which has seen over seven million MSMEs collapse in two years. He urged government officials to act compassionately and prioritize economic recovery by allowing the traders to resume their livelihoods without undue financial strain.

2. Prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi was reportedly aware of a Saudi-imposed entry ban before attempting to join the 2025 Hajj. Despite holding a valid visa, Gumi was turned back at Medina airport. A Nigerian Hajj Commission official confirmed Gumi had been flagged and knowingly violated the restriction, noting such deportations are not unusual.

In response, Gumi accused Saudi authorities of politically targeting him due to his outspoken views on global issues. He thanked Nigerian officials for pledging to address the matter and cited a Qur’anic verse to contextualize his aborted pilgrimage.

3. An explosion that occurred on Monday afternoon near the Abacha Barracks (Mogadishu Cantonment) along Abuja-Keffi Road was caused by a suspected suicide bomber, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

NEMA stated that the bomber died instantly while attempting to sneak into the barracks when the IED he was carrying detonated. One passerby was injured and has been taken to the National Hospital by police bomb experts, who are also investigating the scene. The Nigerian Army confirmed the explosion but did not provide full details. Police also acknowledged receiving a distress call about the incident and said investigations are ongoing. The Mogadishu Cantonment houses members of the Air Force and Navy.

4. According to the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, The Nigerian federal government plans to review adoption regulations to enhance child protection and prevent abuse. Speaking ahead of Children’s Day, she emphasized making adoption more transparent and child-focused. Key initiatives include revising National Crèche Guidelines, establishing a Child Protection Knowledge and Data Centre, and finalizing a national child protection framework. The government also supports extended maternity and paternity leave, and aims to empower the Nigerian Children’s Parliament to amplify children’s voices in policymaking.

5. After sealing several defaulting properties in Abuja, the FCT Administration, under Minister Nyesom Wike, has granted owners a 14-day grace period to settle outstanding ground rents and penalties, following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

Penalties range from ₦2 million to ₦5 million based on property location and owed rents. Owners must also regularize property transfers by obtaining the Minister’s Consent within the two-week window or risk revocation of titles. Nearly 4,800 properties, including PDP’s Wadata Plaza, FIRS, and NAPTIP offices, were sealed for rent defaults spanning up to 43 years. The PDP has condemned the move, calling it irresponsible and pledging legal action.

6. An EFCC witness, John Adetola, told an Ikeja High Court that there was no documentation for the $400,000 he allegedly delivered to former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele. Adetola, Emefiele’s executive assistant, said he collected the money in 2018 from John Ayoh, who had instructed Eric Odoh to hand it directly to Emefiele.

During cross-examination, Adetola admitted he had no phone records, messages, or written proof of the transaction and saw no need to document it. He denied receiving immunity in exchange for his testimony and confirmed he had no dealings with Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile. The case was adjourned to May 27 for continuation.

8. French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed a viral video showing his wife, Brigitte, appearing to push his face as they arrived in Vietnam for a Southeast Asia tour. Macron described the moment as a playful exchange, warning against online distortions by “crackpots,” similar to past fake news like claims he was seen with cocaine, which was a tissue. The Elysee Palace called the video a lighthearted moment between the couple. Macron’s visit, the first by a French president to Vietnam in nearly a decade, aims to strengthen France’s influence amid trade tensions between Vietnam, the U.S., and the EU.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at his departure from Al-Nassr with a cryptic social media post stating, “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.” The 40-year-old star, who joined the Saudi club in 2023 on a record-breaking deal, is out of contract next month. He concluded the season with his 800th club goal in a 3–2 loss to Al-Fateh, as Al-Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League.

Speculation about his next move is mounting, especially with the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. Al-Nassr didn’t qualify, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested Ronaldo could temporarily join a participating team. Brazilian side Botafogo, among the clubs linked, hasn’t ruled out the possibility. FIFA has allowed a special transfer window (June 1–10) for the 32 Club World Cup teams, enabling potential short-term deals like Ronaldo’s. The tournament begins on June 15 and ends on July 13 at MetLife Stadium.