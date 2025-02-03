Peter Obi Congratulates Tems on Second Grammy Win, Hails Nigerian Youths

Former presidential candidate and Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has commended the outstanding achievements of Nigerian youths, particularly in the entertainment industry, as he celebrates singer Tems for her recent Grammy Award win.

In a congratulatory message shared via his official X handle, Obi expressed joy over the remarkable success of Nigerian artists on the global stage. He extended heartfelt congratulations to Tems, who secured her second Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category.

The former Anambra State governor also took a moment to recognize the broader entertainment industry and other Nigerian artists who received Grammy nominations. He noted that their contributions continue to elevate Nigeria’s image in the international music scene.

Obi emphasized that Nigeria remains a country brimming with immense talent. He lauded the creative ingenuity of young Nigerians, whose artistic prowess consistently places the nation in the global spotlight.

Reiterating his commitment to youth development, Obi reaffirmed his dedication to fostering an environment that enables young talents to thrive. He stressed the importance of providing opportunities for Nigerian youths to fully harness their potential for national growth and productivity.

Tems’ latest Grammy win further cements her status as one of Nigeria’s most successful artists in the contemporary music industry. Her achievements, along with those of other Nigerian artists, continue to highlight the country’s dominance in the global entertainment space.

