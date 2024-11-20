Ahmed Musa Donates N500,000 to U-19 Players of Pillars and Mighty Jets

Super Eagles and Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa has donated five hundred thousand Naira to the U-19 players of Kano Pillars and Mighty Jets as a reward for their excellent performance at the Sani Abacha Stadium during the maiden U-19 Youth League.

The 32-year-old and other senior players of Kano Pillars graced the occasion with their presence.

Musa, who continues to show his commitment to grassroots football, stated that the initiative will continue beyond the game and before the commencement of their training ahead of their NPFL Matchday 13 clash against Lobi Stars.

Since returning to Kano Pillars, Musa has been directly involved in 95% of the club’s goals, with his most recent contribution coming during their spirited fight in Owerri against Heartland FC, where they earned a well-deserved point. This season, he has scored five goals and provided three assists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...