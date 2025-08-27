spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 27, 2025 - 1:11 PM

Naira Under Pressure as Currency Gap Between Official and Parallel Market Expands

FinanceBusiness
— By: Ken Ibenne

Naira Under Pressure as Currency Gap Between Official and Parallel Market Expands
Nigerian Naira and US Dollars (Image Credit: Ripples Nigeria)

Yesterday, the naira continued to lose value against the US dollar, thereby widening the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates.

Based on the most recent data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the naira closed at ₦1,537 per dollar, marginally down from the ₦1,536.99 recorded the previous day.

 

Sharp movement was observed in the parallel market, with the naira dropping from ₦1,540 on Monday to ₦1,550 per dollar. The gap between the markets, which started at just over ₦3 early in the week, grew to as much as ₦13, implying greater volatility and stress on Nigeria’s local currency.

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) validated the minute correction on the official exchange window. However, traders have observed increased volatility across the parallel market, where speculative activity and demand pressures continue to significantly influence exchange behavior.

 

The News Chronicle learned that this growing gap is causing new concerns among homeowners and businesses, particularly import-dependent companies already struggling with rising costs. Some worry that the increasing distance would erode investor confidence and destroy trust in the existing currency adjustments, as the naira’s movement shows local alongside worldwide economic constraints.

 

Market analysts claim that the current conditions highlight the delicate balance the CBN must strike in managing liquidity and discouraging speculative activities. They warn that the gap between official and unofficial rates may continue to widen without greater dollar inflows and more aggressive monetary actions, thereby emphasizing the importance of financial stability even more.

Even as the apex bank seeks to increase transparency and introduce discipline to the foreign currency market, volatility remains a persistent challenge.

Stakeholders are closely monitoring the next policy moves to see if they will stabilize the currency and close the gap, as businesses continue to press for a more rational approach. more consistent and predictable system of interaction.

Previous article
Nigerian Exchange Positions $90 Billion Market as Key Gateway for Brazilian Investors
Next article
PDP Zoning: A Strategic Move, Not a Promise –Prof. Adibe
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

PDP Zoning: A Strategic Move, Not a Promise –Prof. Adibe

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
Professor Jideofor Adibe, a renowned scholar of Political Science...

Nigerian Exchange Positions $90 Billion Market as Key Gateway for Brazilian Investors

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
With its $90 billion capital market, the Nigerian Exchange...

Federal Govt Secures N136.16 Billion from August Bond Sale

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Figures released by the Debt Management Office show that...

Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Restoring Investors’ Confidence -NGX

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has applauded President Bola...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

PDP Zoning: A Strategic Move, Not a Promise –Prof. Adibe

Politics 0
Professor Jideofor Adibe, a renowned scholar of Political Science...

Nigerian Exchange Positions $90 Billion Market as Key Gateway for Brazilian Investors

Business 0
With its $90 billion capital market, the Nigerian Exchange...

Federal Govt Secures N136.16 Billion from August Bond Sale

Business 0
Figures released by the Debt Management Office show that...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join