Nigerian Football Club ABS Ilorin FC Involved in Road Accident

The team bus of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC was involved in an accident on Monday morning along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway in Oyo State.

The club, owned by former Senate President and Governor of Kwara State, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, was returning to Ilorin, Kwara State, from Lagos after a league match against Sporting Lagos.

A team official confirmed the incident and stated that while no lives were lost, some players and officials sustained serious injuries.

“We thank God no life was lost. Those injured are currently receiving medical attention and have been taken to nearby hospitals,” the official said.

This is not the first time Nigerian football clubs have faced challenges on the country’s highways. In June 2024, several players of Doma United were injured when their team bus lost control and somersaulted multiple times on the Makurdi-Lafia Expressway in Benue State. Fortunately, no lives were lost in that incident.

Similarly, in 2020, Ifeanyi George, a player from Enugu Rangers FC, tragically lost his life in a car accident, which also left two other players critically injured.

