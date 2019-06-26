PDP to INEC: Own Up to Your Failures and Indictment by EU, Others

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has counseled the seeming confused Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to own up to its failures put an end to its consistent denials on the existence of the server as justice will be served at the end of the day.

PDP is also challenging the electoral agency to confront the indictment contained in the reports of the European Union and other international agencies which allegedly showed evidence that the 2019 general elections were marred by irregularities and violation of rules by the Commission.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who offered this counsel in a statement added, ‘’it is unfortunate that at a time when the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, ought to be apologising to Nigerians for the failure of the commission he leads to conduct a credible, free and fair election, a mass electoral failure consequent upon which the nation has over 766 election cases across the country, his commission is now contracting faceless groups to launder its sinking image and pass a confidence vote on Yakubu.’’

Ologbondiyan pointed out that the attention of his party was drawn to a press release by ‘’an amorphous group parading as Forum of Presidential Candidates of the 2019 Elections and National Party Chairmen lending support to denial by INEC of the existence of the server it used in the 2019 general elections.

‘’This group, our investigation reveals, was hurriedly conjured by leadership of INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to assist them in distorting facts, and making misrepresentations on a matter that are already subjudice, all in their attempt to clean up INEC’s blunders on the existence of the server, sway judicial pronouncements and influence public opinion on extant matters in court.’’

The party is therefore inviting Nigerians to note that the press release by what they described as ‘’a nebulous group’’ emerged after INEC’s alleged several blunders, adding that ‘’the Presidency has already admitted that the claim by the PDP and millions of Nigerians that INEC had a server wherein it stored results of the 2019 elections, constitutes the fulcrum of contention in the Presidential election.

‘’Nigerians are already aware of the existence of the server, which was duly budgeted for, set up in various INEC offices and in which data from the elections, including results, were stored. Moreover, the ruling of the Court of Appeal preventing the PDP from inspecting the server does not in any way obviate the existence of the said server.’’

For the PDP, ‘’instead of engaging in this unnecessary media trial, INEC should have listed its nebulous group as witness in the election tribunal.’’