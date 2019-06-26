IPOB Leader in US, Urges Ndigbo to Scale-up Struggle for Biafra

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has taken their campaign for the Republic of Biafra to the United States of America, urging the Igbo people of Eastern Nigeria to scale-up the momentum of their agitation in a bid to avert the tragedy that befell Israel.

According to Kanu, like what is happening in Igbo land presently, there were attempts by foreigners to dominate Israel, and Israel then failed to act because “they thought it was a joke.”

“After 2000 years, their land was no longer called Israel, it was called Palestine and they had to fight their ways. The Quoran says Jerusalem belongs to Israel. The Bible says Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. But today, Israel does not have full ownership of Jerusalem because of one mistake.”

Adding, he said, “I hope that the value that has driven Biafra civilization for 5000 years will come back to sustain us for another 5000 years. This evening, we have started something that will culminate in the coming of Biafra.

“All of you that did those wonderful works in years back, I call upon you now to redouble your efforts and do the same thing you did before but only now slightly differently; where before you have Nigeria, remove it and put Biafra.’’

Continuing, the IPOB big chief said anybody who hates the agitation for Biafra can never make heaven, and accordingly urged the Igbo people in the Diaspora to double their efforts in the actualisation of Biafra, stressing that those who heard his campaigns for Biafra and refused to act will never make heaven.

He was speaking in Houston Texas, while addressing Biafra supporters as part of his sensitisation tours in the US.

“God gave you a gift in America to rescue us if you like you can leave it. But I can assure you, if you have heard this gospel (Biafra) today, you return to your homes and do nothing, you will never make heaven. Anybody that hates Biafra can never make heaven. In heaven, the angels speak the Igbo language”, he said, while the crowd was busy chorusing ise (Amen).

He alleged that lands in Enugu State have been taken over by the Fulani and the people of the area think the assault on their land is a child’s play. According to him, ‘’nature abhors a vacuum, not just theories, it happens. Do you see how clean this place is? If you lock this place and come back here in 20 years, it would decay on its own because you left home, that is why the Fulani have come.

“The only people who are against Biafra are either saboteur, their fathers were saboteurs during the wars. Anybody that hates Biafra is not of pure Biafra blood. That is why we are relying and counting on you. No matter how many Igbo villages you built in Virginia, a place I will personally knock down myself…People built Chinatown to make money if they had built it to make money I can understand.

“What you are saying (by building houses in America) is that we no longer exist and that for people to know who we are, they need to go to a museum and be looking through a window to see things. As long as we stand, our fight is two-fold. Biafra will come and the name Nigeria will cease to exist forever and ever.”