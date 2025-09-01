PDP Governors Celebrate Party’s 27 Years of Democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has praised the party’s 27-year journey as a key force in Nigeria’s democracy since its founding on August 3, 1998.

Forum chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed, made the remarks in a statement obtained by The News Chronicle, signed by the director general, Emmanuel Agbo, on Sunday to mark the anniversary.

Mohammed congratulated the party’s leaders, members, and supporters for their dedication to democracy and nation-building.

He recalled that the PDP was formed during Nigeria’s shift from military to civilian rule and quickly became a symbol of hope for millions seeking freedom, progress, and justice.

He highlighted the PDP’s victory in the 1999 elections that brought former President Olusegun Obasanjo to power, beginning a new democratic era.

The party went on to rule Nigeria for 16 years, producing three presidents and introducing major reforms in telecommunications, banking, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

According to him, these reforms boosted the economy, created jobs, improved workers’ welfare, attracted investment, and reduced poverty.

Mohammed also commended the PDP’s tradition of rotating power between the North and South, saying it promoted unity and inclusiveness.

Although now in opposition, he stressed that the PDP still plays a key role in protecting democracy, defending citizens’ rights, and holding government accountable. Its presence in the National Assembly and control of several states, he added, shows its deep connection with Nigerians.

While acknowledging challenges such as internal disputes and electoral setbacks, Mohammed said the PDP had remained resilient and continued to push for reforms and peace in the country.

He described the anniversary as both a celebration of the party’s achievements and a call for renewed commitment to good governance, transparency, and service to the people.

“The road ahead is just as important as the one already taken. Nigerians expect a PDP that continues to grow, inspire, and lead with integrity,” he said.