FG Powers Up for AI Era, Expands Digital Access Nationwide

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has stated that the Federal Government is ramping up efforts to bring every Nigerian into the digital economy, with major investments in infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the GITEX Nigeria Summit on Monday, Abdullahi revealed that the government, through the Ministry of Digital Economy, is strategically positioning Nigeria to lead in Africa’s digital and AI revolution.

“We’re building infrastructure that ensures no Nigerian is left behind in the digital transition,” he said, adding that NITDA has been mandated to expand access and engage more citizens in the digital economy.

The News Chronicle observed that the move aligns with Nigeria’s broader ambition to become a tech-driven economy and a key player in the global AI space.