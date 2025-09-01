Jonathan, Emulate Biblical Jonathan, And Run From Running, Please!

In the scriptures, Jonathan, the son of Saul, had every right to inherit the throne of Israel. He was the heir, the crown prince, the one everybody expected to succeed. But when it became clear that David was God’s chosen, Jonathan did not fight, did not scheme, did not drag Israel into a crisis. Instead, he stepped aside. That humility and sense of destiny is why history remembers him with respect.

Now look at our own Jonathan, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Nigerians are hearing whispers that he may attempt a comeback in 2027. Some say it is rumour, others say it is consultation. But whichever way, the story is flying around like a stubborn mosquito at midnight, it refuses to die, even after several attempts to slap it down.

The real issue is not whether Jonathan can run. The question is whether he should. And my submission is clear: he should emulate his biblical namesake and run from running.

Let us not deceive ourselves. Jonathan’s rise was a script fit for Nollywood. From Bayelsa deputy governor to governor, to vice president, to acting president, to president, he climbed every rung of the ladder almost by providence. Nigerians gave him a chance because we like to say, “It was God’s doing.”

But by 2015, Nigerians were deeply angry. Corruption appeared unchecked, Boko Haram was ravaging communities, and the economy was tottering like a weak engine about to collapse. Yes, today some people recall that “rice was cheaper during Jonathan’s time,” but they conveniently forget that bombs were also exploding in Abuja as casually as fireworks on Christmas Eve.

To bring back the same Jonathan now is like returning to the same herbalist whose expired medicine nearly killed you the first time, hoping he will suddenly produce a cure. That is not wisdom; that is folly.

Beyond the baggage of history lies the law. The 1999 Constitution, amended in 2018, is explicit in Section 137(3): any person who has already completed another president’s tenure can only be elected once more.

Jonathan has done exactly that. He completed Yar’Adua’s tenure, then contested and won in 2011. That closes the door. Any attempt at a comeback would plunge Nigeria into constitutional chaos. Courtrooms would become stadiums, lawyers would juggle technicalities, and the nation would be kept in suspense like a family waiting anxiously for a baby’s overdue delivery.

Given the foregoing views, Nigerians should be dispassionate enough to see reason in Festus Keyamo’s caution to former President Goodluck Jonathan, urging him not to throw his hat into the 2027 presidential ring in view of the legal and judicial booby trap that lies ahead. Beyond partisan sentiments or ethnic loyalties, the realities of constitutional provisions and judicial precedents pose genuine hurdles that could complicate not only Jonathan’s ambition but also the nation’s political stability. It is therefore wiser for Nigerians to objectively align with this standpoint, recognizing that leadership choices must be guided by law and foresight rather than emotion or nostalgia.

At this juncture, it is germane to ask, “Do we really want to run another government on ‘Court Injunctions Incorporated’?” Certainly not. If Jonathan insists, it would be like dipping the same finger twice into boiling water to test the temperature. No rational person does that.

Look at what the Jonathan of the Bible did: he could have fought for the throne, but he chose loyalty over ambition. He understood that stepping aside can sometimes be the greater honour.

Our Jonathan also has the chance to follow that path. He can show Nigerians that he values legacy over power. If he does not, history will rebrand him, not as the man who peacefully handed over in 2015, but as the man who disrespected constitutional limits and dragged Nigeria into turmoil.

And let us be clear: history has no sympathy. Once it stamps you as a failure, it writes it in permanent ink.

Nigerians too, mostly politicians urging Jonathan to run, must stop running in circles. This is not Jonathan’s burden alone; Nigerians must also change their ways. We have a bad habit of running in circles. Whenever the present becomes unbearable, we romanticize the past, as though yesterday was paradise. Yes, rice may have been cheaper under Jonathan, but that was also the period Boko Haram unfurled its flags.

It is like saying your new landlord is troublesome, so you return to your old landlord who once seized your mattress. What kind of reasoning is that? Not every landlord deserves a second tenancy. Sometimes enduring present hardship is better than doubling your problems.

That is why Nigerians must resist the temptation of recycling leaders like used nylon bags. We cannot expect a fresh meal when we keep cooking in the same burnt pot.

This talk of Jonathan’s comeback is the perfect Nigerian comedy. We are never tired of repeating old mistakes. Imagine a mechanic who damaged your car engine; would you seriously return the same car to him for repair? That is a guaranteed walk to disaster.

Jonathan himself should beware of the praise singers urging him on. These are the same people who will abandon him at the first sign of trouble.

Jonathan does not need this headache. At his level, he could be lecturing at Harvard, mediating African conflicts, or enjoying fresh fish pepper soup in Otuoke. Why would he trade that for sleepless nights in Aso Rock, with security briefings interrupting his peace at midnight?

As a final word in this context, it is germane to recall that the biblical Jonathan is remembered for stepping aside. Nigeria’s Jonathan now has the same opportunity. If he runs, it will be a trap. If he steps away, it will be a legacy.

So Jonathan, emulate biblical Jonathan, and run from running, please! Do not let overzealous supporters lure you into the lion’s den. Nigerians too must avoid running in circles. The nation needs fresh leaders with fresh ideas, not another recycled face.

In fact, if Jonathan dares to run again, not only will the courts pursue him, but history will also pursue him. And history does not take bribes.