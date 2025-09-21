spot_img
PDP Declares Edo LG Polls Void

PoliticsNews
— By: Merit Ugolo

PDP Declares Edo LG Polls Void
PDP flag
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has dismissed Saturday’s local government by-election conducted by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), branding the exercise as unlawful.
Speaking in Benin City during a press briefing, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the party’s State Caretaker Chairman, argued that the poll held across 59 wards disregarded a valid court order restraining both the state government and EDSIEC from organizing such elections.
“Only last week, the Edo State High Court, presided over by Justice Mary Itsueli, ordered that the seats of duly elected councillors subsist until September 2026. The court categorically restrained EDSIEC from proceeding with any such election. For the state government to ignore this order and proceed is alarming,” Aziegbemi said.
He cautioned security operatives against giving legitimacy to the process, stressing that PDP’s decision not to take part was to avoid aiding an act of contempt.
“The tenure of the elected chairmen and councillors has not expired; we have five court judgments affirming this. Conducting a by-election is unlawful,” he added.
Aziegbemi further alleged that the exercise was a scheme to divert public resources under the guise of an election.
According to him, the PDP will instead focus its energy on strengthening its internal structures through ongoing congresses and positioning itself for victory in the 2027 general elections.
Meanwhile, EDSIEC has gone ahead with the by-elections to fill 59 councillorship seats across the 18 local government areas of the state. The vacancies were declared by the State House of Assembly, which accused the former councillors of absenteeism.
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
