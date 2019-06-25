PDP Challenges Federal Lawmakers on Worsening Insecurity

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) says the worsening insecurity across Nigeria, is a major challenge to the patriotic zeal of the federal legislators regardless of their party affiliations.

The party is therefore, calling on the National Assembly, the Legislative arm of the government of Nigeria to save the situation by immediately using their legislative instruments to wade into the spiraling security crisis in the interest of the nation.

PDP has also taken on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, saying the defeatist comments by the army chief on the country’s national security, affirms their position and that of millions of Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari has allegedly failed in his duties as a Commander-In-Chief.

PDP Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that the party holds that the blame must be placed at the doorsteps of the President, who was under oath as the Commander-in- Chief, to ensure the security of lives and property, but had allegedly failed even in his own promise to lead from the front.

According to the main opposition party, ‘’Mr. President, as chief security officer of the nation, should not hide under an army chief to push blames when he had failed to take appropriate steps to secure the nation and refused to heed wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians to reorder his parade and rejig the nation’s security architecture for effectiveness.

Continuing, the party said ‘’instead, the Buhari Presidency had carried on with endless lip service, empty assurances, unnecessary blame game and obvious lack of tact, while the nation is being ravaged. There is no doubt that despite the cluelessness of the Buhari Presidency, our fighting troops have remained gallant, patriotic, making sacrifices and risking their lives in defending the country.

‘’One would expect that under the prevailing situation, a commander-in-chief should have risen up to the occasion, step up actions, resolve the issues and ensure that all efforts are galvanised to provide all necessary requirements for our troops combating insurgency and other acts of violence against our nation.’’

PDP is urging the military and those it described as ‘’our gallant fighting troops’’ not to relent at this critical time, noting that Nigerians seriously appreciate the sacrifices they are making in securing the country.