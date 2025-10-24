spot_img
October 24, 2025 - 3:44 PM

PDP BoT Shreds Anyanwu’s Forgery Claim, Calls It Misleading

Politics
— By: Merit Ugolo

PDP BoT Shreds Anyanwu's Forgery Claim, Calls It Misleading
PDP flag

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted claims by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, alleging that his signature was forged on official documents sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the party’s forthcoming elective convention.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, the BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, dismissed the allegations as false, baseless, and an attempt to mislead both party members and the general public.

Wabara explained that although the board would ordinarily avoid commenting on internal administrative issues in the public space, the seriousness of the claim and its potential to sow confusion made it necessary to set the record straight.

“It is on record that the said INEC notification letter was jointly signed by the National Chairman, Umar Damagum and Anyanwu, Aug. 25, during the 102nd meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP.

“The signing took place in the presence of critical organs and stakeholders of the party, including members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the BOT and other NEC members who witnessed the process,” Wabara said.

He noted that following that meeting, Senator Anyanwu was duly inaugurated as Secretary of the Contact and Mobilization Sub-Committee for the 2025 National Convention. In that capacity, he co-signed official correspondence of the committee, including letters of appointment to members, alongside its Chairman, Senator Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State.

“Furthermore, Anyanwu, in his capacity as Sub-Committee Secretary, personally signed and transmitted a letter seeking financial approval for the inaugural meeting of the sub-committee.

“These verifiable correspondences, bearing his signature, are in the custody of the party and relevant convention committees.

“In view of these incontrovertible facts, the BoT finds Anyanwu’s claim of forgery to be baseless, misleading, and to say the least, reprehensible being inconsistent with the documented record of events.

“Such allegations, regrettably, can only be interpreted as a deliberate attempt to cast aspersions on the integrity of the Party’s leadership and processes, and to misinform security agencies and the general public,” Wabara said.

The BoT Chairman reaffirmed the board’s unity and unwavering commitment to transparency, internal cohesion, and democratic values.

He assured that the upcoming national convention would be a credible and unifying exercise, true to the PDP’s long tradition of internal democracy and inclusiveness.

Wabara also urged members and supporters of the PDP to disregard the “unfounded claims” and remain steadfast in their loyalty to the party’s leadership as it works toward strengthening Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

Merit Ugolo
