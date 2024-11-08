Paul Okoye Calls Out Brother Peter for ‘Stealing’ His Song!

The P Square brothers are at it again! In a recent twist, Paul Okoye, famously known as Rudeboy, has taken to social media to accuse his twin brother Peter, aka Mr. P, of “stealing” his unreleased song.

Here’s how it all started: Peter excitedly posted on Instagram about his upcoming track titled Winning, announcing that it would soon be available on all streaming platforms.

But not long after, Paul stumbled upon the post and quickly claimed ownership of the song!

Rudeboy took to his own Instagram, reposting the same song with a fiery caption that insisted he was the one who wrote and performed the track, even highlighting that it was produced by his preferred producer.

He expressed confusion and frustration, asking how he could release his own version of a song that now seemed like it would be associated with his twin brother.

To add fuel to the fire, Paul pointed out that the song had been earmarked for his 2025 album release, leaving fans with even more questions. As expected, social media erupted with opinions, with fans and followers divided over the sibling squabble.

