Christmas Comes Early for 150 Poor Anambra Widows as Commissioner Gifts Them Bags of Rice

One hundred and fifty widows in Anambra State were on Thursday handed cash and bags of rice as early Christmas largesse by the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Rt Hon Beverly Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche.

The Commissioner also empowered three widows who were petty traders with fifty thousand naira each to invest in their businesses or start a new one.

Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche distributed the generosity during her seasonal get-together with widows in Onitsha, Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking at the event held at the local government headquarters at Fegge, Onitsha, the wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo, who supported the commissioner with bags for rice, commended her for always remembering the oppressed in the society.

Mrs Soludo, who was represented by the state woman leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mrs. Esther Onyekesi, told the widows that Governor Chukwuma Soludo understands the economic hardship in the country and the impact it has on the poor and less privileged,

She explained that this is why he has initiated policies such as free education from primary to secondary school, free delivery and antenatal service for pregnant women, and massive infrastructural development to alleviate the suffering of the poor masses.

For her part, Commissioner Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche asked the women not to be despaired by their husbands’ absence, promising them that she would continue to remember and support them.

She explained that the widows’ empowerment is a programme she holds three times a year, especially during celebrations, to help the women celebrate the season without feeling dejected.

Hon. Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche also asked the widows to maintain home gardens in line with the Anambra State government’s “Farm-To-Feed” initiative as a way to fight hunger and eat healthy and organic foods.

“This is my own way of assuring you that you are not alone. That is also the mantra of the All Progressives Grand Alliance- ‘Be Your Brother’s Keeper.’

“The governor has exemplified this in all his administration’s policies and I’m glad that we are sustaining it,” she noted.

Two benefitting petty traders, Mrs. Calista Echerem, a food vendor, and Mrs. Chinasa Ukwueze, a sachet water hawker, narrated how they have been suffering to feed their children since their husbands died, expressing appreciation to the Commissioner for remembering them.

They also prayed to God to continue to bless her life’s endeavors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...