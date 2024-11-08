No Law Bars the Trial of Minors, AGF Fagbemi Asserts – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;
1. Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has defended the legality of arraigning minors involved in the #EndBadGovernance protests. Speaking in Abuja at the launch of Law Corridor’s new office, Fagbemi clarified that minors charged with serious crimes could be tried in Federal High Courts, rejecting calls for family court trials. However, President Bola Tinubu demonstrated compassion by pardoning the minors and dropping their charges. The protests, held from August 1-10, resulted in the arrests of 119 individuals, including minors, sparking public outrage after several appeared malnourished and collapsed in court. The AGF highlighted the President’s leniency despite the severe nature of the offenses. Fagbemi also discussed implementing the Supreme Court’s judgment on local government financial autonomy, emphasizing a gradual approach. He also encouraged legal partnerships, citing their role in fostering expertise, innovation, and resilience within the legal profession. Dignitaries attended the event, including Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.
2. On November 7, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) urged the Federal Government to investigate the recurring collapse of Nigeria’s national power grid, which failed twice in three days, marking the 11th collapse this year. MURIC’s Founder, Professor Ishaq Akintola, called for urgent action, citing the detrimental impact of unstable electricity on Nigeria’s economy, job creation, and technological growth. According to the group, Nigeria faces $26 billion in annual losses due to power failures, the closure of businesses reliant on expensive generators, and the connection between unemployment and rising crime. MURIC also questioned the effectiveness of past government spending, such as the N29.3 billion used to repair vandalized electricity towers, and raised concerns about potential corruption or sabotage in the power sector. The latest grid failure occurred on November 7 at 11:29 am, leaving power generation at 0.00 MW, down from a peak of 3,743 MW earlier in the day. Despite restoration efforts, the Transmission Company of Nigeria has not issued an update. MURIC insists on a thorough probe, even if it requires significant reforms in the sector.
4. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susan Summerall Wiles as White House chief of staff, making her the first woman to hold the role in U.S. history. Trump praised Wiles, 67, as “tough, smart, and innovative,” crediting her for his historic election victory. Known as a formidable political strategist, Wiles has a long career, including work on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign and transforming Florida politics. Wiles, nicknamed “the ice maiden” by Trump, played a key role in his campaign and previously helped Florida Governor Ron DeSantis win his election. As chief of staff, Wiles will oversee daily White House operations and advise on policy development.