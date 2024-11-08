No Law Bars the Trial of Minors, AGF Fagbemi Asserts – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has defended the legality of arraigning minors involved in the #EndBadGovernance protests. Speaking in Abuja at the launch of Law Corridor’s new office, Fagbemi clarified that minors charged with serious crimes could be tried in Federal High Courts, rejecting calls for family court trials. However, President Bola Tinubu demonstrated compassion by pardoning the minors and dropping their charges. The protests, held from August 1-10, resulted in the arrests of 119 individuals, including minors, sparking public outrage after several appeared malnourished and collapsed in court. The AGF highlighted the President’s leniency despite the severe nature of the offenses. Fagbemi also discussed implementing the Supreme Court’s judgment on local government financial autonomy, emphasizing a gradual approach. He also encouraged legal partnerships, citing their role in fostering expertise, innovation, and resilience within the legal profession. Dignitaries attended the event, including Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

2. On November 7, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) urged the Federal Government to investigate the recurring collapse of Nigeria’s national power grid, which failed twice in three days, marking the 11th collapse this year. MURIC’s Founder, Professor Ishaq Akintola, called for urgent action, citing the detrimental impact of unstable electricity on Nigeria’s economy, job creation, and technological growth. According to the group, Nigeria faces $26 billion in annual losses due to power failures, the closure of businesses reliant on expensive generators, and the connection between unemployment and rising crime. MURIC also questioned the effectiveness of past government spending, such as the N29.3 billion used to repair vandalized electricity towers, and raised concerns about potential corruption or sabotage in the power sector. The latest grid failure occurred on November 7 at 11:29 am, leaving power generation at 0.00 MW, down from a peak of 3,743 MW earlier in the day. Despite restoration efforts, the Transmission Company of Nigeria has not issued an update. MURIC insists on a thorough probe, even if it requires significant reforms in the sector.

3. On Thursday, November 7, 2024, Ghana’s outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo faced widespread criticism after unveiling a statue of himself outside a regional hospital in Sekondi during a “thank-you tour” of the Western Region. The statue, intended to commemorate his development projects, was condemned by many Ghanaians as self-serving. Opposition MP Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah and others questioned its relevance, given unfinished initiatives, with some suggesting such recognition should be left to posterity. However, supporters praised Akufo-Addo’s legacy, particularly his flagship free secondary education policy, which they view as his most significant achievement. The tour also served as a campaign push for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), with Akufo-Addo urging voters to back Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia in the December election against NDC candidate John Dramani Mahama, with the cost of living as a central campaign issue.

4. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susan Summerall Wiles as White House chief of staff, making her the first woman to hold the role in U.S. history. Trump praised Wiles, 67, as “tough, smart, and innovative,” crediting her for his historic election victory. Known as a formidable political strategist, Wiles has a long career, including work on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign and transforming Florida politics. Wiles, nicknamed “the ice maiden” by Trump, played a key role in his campaign and previously helped Florida Governor Ron DeSantis win his election. As chief of staff, Wiles will oversee daily White House operations and advise on policy development.

5. Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam following a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax on November 7. According to Israeli officials, Maccabi fans were ambushed after leaving the Johan Cruyff stadium. The violence injured 10 Israelis, prompting Israel to dispatch two rescue planes to evacuate affected citizens. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the antisemitic attacks and assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the perpetrators would be prosecuted, emphasizing the need for enhanced security for Israelis and the Jewish community in the Netherlands. The incident followed heightened political tensions and clashes in Amsterdam, with pro-Palestinian demonstrators attempting to protest near the stadium. Local police detained 57 individuals and reported additional city-center clashes overnight. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the attacks as barbaric and urged Israelis in Amsterdam to stay indoors while evacuation efforts continued.

