Patients Urge Lagos Government to Relocate Dumpsite Near Alimosho General Hospital

Patients receiving treatment at Alimosho General Hospital in Igando, Lagos, have called on the Lagos State Government to move the dumpsite located directly opposite the hospital.

They raised concerns about the foul smell and health risks associated with the site.

Speaking to reporters, Amina Ayetoro, who brought her elderly mother for treatment, expressed frustration over the government’s long-standing inaction despite repeated complaints from the community.

She pointed out that having a refuse dump so close to a medical facility creates an unhealthy environment for patients.

Another concerned parent, Felix Ogu, whose child was admitted to the hospital, described the situation as unbearable, especially during the rainy season when the stench worsens.

He questioned whether the government was aware of the health hazards posed by the dumpsite’s location.

Dr. Essien Peters, a patient at the hospital, also noted the discomfort it causes for both patients and healthcare workers.

He urged the government to find a lasting solution, suggesting that relocating the dumpsite would help improve conditions.

According to the UN Environment Programme, open dumpsites release harmful substances like dioxins and mercury, which can pollute the air, water, and soil.

These conditions increase the risk of diseases such as malaria, diarrhea, and respiratory infections for people living nearby.

Research published in the Journal of Environmental Protection also indicates that dumpsites in urban areas pose serious health threats to residents.

The study suggests that relocating dumpsites away from residential areas can help reduce health risks and environmental pollution.

Experts recommend that waste disposal sites be situated far from hospitals, homes, and busy roads to prevent health and environmental issues.

