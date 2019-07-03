Patience Jonathan appeals court ruling on forfeiture of her N12.2bn

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan on Tuesday appealed the forfeiture of her N12.2billion to the Federal Government.

Jonathan prayed the Court of Appeal in Lagos to set aside the judgment of Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Jonathan, through her counsel Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said the judge erred in law by ordering the final forfeiture when she had no jurisdiction to do so.

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of the 8.4 million dollars and N7.4 billion found in accounts linked to a former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

The order was given by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, who held that the money is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The court granted an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the money be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.