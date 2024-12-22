EPL: Man Utd Suffers Huge Defeat at Old Trafford; Chelsea Held to a Barren Draw

Manchester United was beaten this afternoon by Bournemouth, who secured a historic 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, who aspired to go top of the table, were denied the opportunity by a resilient Everton side that held the Blues to a barren draw at full-time.

At Goodison Park in Liverpool, resilient Everton held Chelsea to a goalless draw at halftime. Despite Chelsea dominating with 76% ball possession compared to Everton’s 24%, Everton managed to hold their ground. Chelsea had eight shots on goal, with four coming close to breaking the deadlock.

The game ended in a goalless draw at full-time after both teams displayed great resilience.

It was another disappointing half for Manchester United, who fell behind to their visitors in the 29th minute at Old Trafford. Despite dominating possession, the Red Devils failed to equalize before halftime.

Manchester United fell further behind after conceding two additional goals in the second half, with Justin Kluivert and Semenyo scoring to make it 3-0 in the 63rd minute.

As it stands, Manchester United has dropped to 13th place, while Chelsea sits behind Liverpool with a one-point difference.

