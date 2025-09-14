Ozonna Owns His Life — Soludo Owns His Record.”Every Adult Owns Their Choices — Not Their Parents

It always starts the same way. A man rises. He builds a name. Maybe he wins power, maybe he pulls weight. And then, when the knives come out, they don’t always come for his head. No — the hyenas are smarter than that. They circle around, sniffing for the softer target: his family.

We saw it with Peter Obi. The man wanted to lead the nation, but instead of debating his ideas, they dragged his son into the arena. They didn’t argue policies, they gossiped about the boy. Tinubu? Same dirty trick. Couldn’t land a blow on the man, so they took cheap swings at his children. Now, it’s Soludo’s turn. His son, Ozonna, lives his own life, makes his own choices. But suddenly, the crowd is pointing at the father like he’s the puppeteer pulling the strings.

Listen, here’s the truth: every adult owns their choices — not their parents. A grown man doesn’t live in his father’s pocket. A grown woman doesn’t move under her mother’s command. You don’t blame the governor for the songs his son sings, no more than you blame the son for the taxes the governor sets.

But Nigeria loves shortcuts. Why face a man’s record when you can sling mud at his family? Why argue ideas when gossip is cheaper? That’s the dirty game we play — hitting below the belt, smiling like it’s fair fight. It’s not. It’s cowardice, pure and simple.

If you want to test a leader, test his work. Pull apart his policies, his projects, his promises. Don’t drag his children through the mud — they didn’t run for office. They didn’t sign the manifesto. They don’t sit in the governor’s chair or the president’s villa. They’re just people living their lives.

Dragging families isn’t politics. It’s a circus act. And every time we cheer for it, the real issues rot away in silence — unemployment, insecurity, poverty. But who cares, right? The mob has found a juicier story: the son, the daughter, the scandal.

That’s why we keep losing. Because we’d rather whisper about bedrooms than argue about budgets. We’d rather insult families than interrogate governance. And the sad part? Some call it accountability. It isn’t. It’s gossip with lipstick.

Every adult owns their choices. Not their parents. Not their bloodline. Not their name. Until we get that straight, Nigeria will stay stuck in the shallow end of politics — loud, messy, and blind to the things that actually matter.