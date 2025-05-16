Oyo Approves Toll Gates, Flyover for Ibadan Circular Road as Project Cost Hits ₦109 Billion

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Oyo State Government has approved the construction of toll gates at the Ife and Lagos ends of the Ibadan circular road, along with a toll plaza, flyover, and underpass. According to Commissioner Dotun Oyelade, these additions are part of an expanded scope for the road project. As a result, the cost of the Jagun/Ibadan/Ife axis has risen from ₦66.2 billion to ₦92.2 billion, while the Lagos/Ibadan/Jagun segment will now require an extra ₦16.9 billion. The government aims to make the circular road fully operational by 2027.

2. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has praised the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for addressing the technical issues that affected the 2025 UTME. In a letter to JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, NANS also requested that the retake exam be monitored for affected candidates. JAMB admitted that technical faults, caused by human error, disrupted exams in 157 of 887 centres, affecting nearly 380,000 candidates. The retake will begin on May 16. Prof. Oloyede apologized and said a prompt review was conducted. Professor Kolawole Kazeem and education expert Yomi Fawehinmi criticised the board’s handling of the situation. They called for accountability, fewer admission exams, and a more explicit focus for JAMB.

Over 70 percent of the 1.95 million candidates scored below 200. Only 12,414 scored above 300. Among 40,247 underage candidates, only 467 met the required score. The House of Representatives has opened an investigation into the mass failure and technical problems. While some lawmakers commended JAMB’s transparency, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen said the committee will decide on further actions. The House also urged JAMB to release the results of under-16 candidates and called for more UTME centres nationwide. Education Minister Tunji Alausa partly blamed the poor results on improved anti-cheating systems and recommended using similar tools in other national exams.

3. Vice-President Kashim Shettima has announced that Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras is looking to re-enter Nigeria’s oil sector to focus on deepwater exploration and renew Nigeria–Brazil bilateral cooperation ahead of the 2025 Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM). Petrobras exited Nigeria years ago due to financial restructuring and is now in talks with Nigerian authorities in the midst of President Tinubu’s ongoing economic reforms.

4. Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Apple for expanding manufacturing in India, urging CEO Tim Cook to prioritize U.S. production instead. Trump referenced Apple’s $500 billion U.S. investment commitment and expressed frustration over the company’s growing presence in India, which plans to produce 25% of global iPhones to reduce dependence on China. Trump claimed he told Cook, “We want you to build here,” and hinted Apple would increase U.S. production, though he gave no specifics. He also criticized India’s high tariffs but noted the country offered a no-tariff deal. Apple’s shift to India includes a new semiconductor plant by Foxconn and HCL. However, experts say that producing iPhones in the U.S. would drastically increase costs by up to $3,500 per device. Apple manufactures only a few products domestically, including the Mac Pro and some AI servers in Texas.

5. Justin Bieber has addressed concerns linking him to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is on trial for sex trafficking and related charges. A resurfaced video showed a teenage Bieber spending time with Combs, prompting speculation. Bieber’s spokesperson clarified he is not a victim but urged the public to focus on supporting those who were harmed. Sources say Bieber is disturbed by the allegations and regrets a recent collaboration with Combs. He has reportedly withdrawn from discussing the situation. During the trial, Combs’ ex, Cassie Ventura, testified about abuse, drug use, and coerced sexual activity during their relationship.

Meanwhile, a Hulu documentary reveals Bieber faced financial strain after canceling his 2022 world tour, which led to a $24 million penalty. Though he sold his music catalog for $200 million, reports suggest the sale was driven by urgent financial need. Audits confirmed Bieber owes over $8 million to his former manager, Scooter Braun. Bieber’s team has denied claims of economic collapse, calling the reports exaggerated.

6. Afrobeats star Davido has credited veteran highlife legend Bright Chimezie’s classic “Because of English” as the inspiration behind his new song “With You” featuring Omah Lay. In a viral video call, Davido expressed his admiration for Chimezie, who warmly appreciated the tribute and was later seen dancing to the track on Instagram. Davido also honored Chimezie in Igbo, calling him a true music legend.