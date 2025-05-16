Chris Brown Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm in UK Over Nightclub Assault

Grammy-winning American singer Chris Brown has been formally charged in England with ‘grievous bodily harm with intent’ following an alleged assault on a music producer at a London nightclub in February 2023.

The 36-year-old R&B star, known for hits like “Run It”, “Kiss Kiss”, and “Without You”, was arrested early Thursday morning, May 15, 2025, at a hotel in Manchester. The charge relates to an incident on February 19, 2023, at the Tape nightclub in the upscale Mayfair neighborhood of London.

According to reports from The Sun, the victim, music producer Abe Diaw, was hospitalized after the alleged unprovoked attack by Brown, who was on a UK tour at the time. Brown flew into Manchester Airport via private jet on May 14, 2025, and was apprehended shortly after.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Adele Kelly of CPS London North stated, “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. Criminal proceedings against this defendant are active. He has the right to a fair trial.”

Brown remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on May 16, 2025.

Despite the legal troubles, Brown continues his international tour. He plans shows across the UK in June and July, followed by North American dates starting in July. The tour will feature other artists such as Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, and Bryson Tiller.

Chris Brown’s representatives have not yet stated the charges.