OYC Accuses Nwifuru of Ignoring Insecurity Alert Ahead of Fulani Herdsmen Attack in Ebonyi

A pro-Igbo youth group, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), on Tuesday, called out the Ebonyi State Government for ignoring its alerts over potential insecurity in the four days before suspected Fulani herdsmen and bandits attacked Amegu Nkalagha in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the 10 people died on Sunday when gunmen suspected to be herders raided the community, killing residents and burning down houses.

It was gathered that the attack was a reprisal in response to the killing of some cattle belonging to the herders in the area.

In a statement on Tuesday, the OYC President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, noted that its Directorate of Intelligence raised the alarm on its findings that indicate that Fulani herdsmen are expanding their presence in Ebonyi State, posing a significant threat of additional attacks.

According to him, they mentioned locations at risk in a statement on January 29th, proposing a solution to the state’s insecurity.

He alleged that the State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has been ineffective in ensuring the safety of lives and properties in Ebonyi, raising concerns about his capacity, ability, and dedication to resolving the Fulani Herdsmen violence in the State.

“Unfortunately, we have governors in SouthEast who are perceived as uncooperative regarding insecurity, demonstrating a lackadaisical attitude which has led to frequent incidents of killings, kidnapping, banditry, and arson in SouthEast.

“We trust that Governor Francis Nwifuru and his team will carefully examine the locations mentioned in the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) press statement issued at Abakiliki on 29th January 2025. We anticipate a responsible and responsive government to act promptly without delay or procrastination,” he said.

The OYC condemned a press statement released by the Ebonyi State President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Barrister Justice Chibuzora Okoha, purportedly in support of Governor Nwifuru over the matter.

According to him, the defense on behalf of Governor Nwifuru ought not to have emanated from Ohanaeze Ndigbo but rather from the governor’s media.

“Politics of stomach infrastructure has led the Ebonyi Ohaneze Ndigbo to compromise its socio-cultural responsibility to advocate for Ndigbo in Ebonyi state.

“I advise Senator. John Azuta Mbata, the new president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to caution Barr. Justice Okoha and his team who have already become stooges to Gov Francis Nwifuru.

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) represents the interests of over 50 million Igbo youths and will not accept any leadership dereliction from Ohanaeze Ndigbo States presidents,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...