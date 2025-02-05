University Admission: Still on the Age Controversy

Those who insist that 16-year-olds are old enough to qualify for admission into our institutions of higher learning – if they satisfy other criteria – may have won the battle for now, but the controversy over this very sensitive issue is far from being over yet! Not only are the arguments against 16 years unassailable, but the law, as it is, is on the side of those rooting for 18 years as the minimum required age for admission into our institutions of higher learning – making exceptions, though, for specially gifted candidates who are usually far in-between.

What you are about to read – BABA AFE BABALOLA SPOKE ‘CORRECTLY’ BUT TOO EARLY – is a response to Aare Afe Babalola’s “Admission: Age limit and discretionary powers of universities.” Babalola, respected legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), is one of the stakeholders in the education sector. The discussion should continue! In the multitude of counselors, there is safety (Proverbs 11: 14). In the end, we should strike a balance between age and maturity and resolve the controversy to the benefit of all. Enjoy the excerpts! When we return, we shall make concluding remarks as usual!

“The discussion on admitting children under the age of 18 to higher education calls for a multidimensional understanding of the academic and developmental needs of this young group of learners. Much as academic competence is an important yardstick in preparing the way forward for higher education, certainly other variables are to be taken into consideration beyond this. Emotional and psychological maturity comes as very paramount prerequisites for effectively handling the university environment, and this is where age comes into play…

“It is important to first clarify that the idea that the Federal Government introduced an age policy in April 2024 pegging the minimum age of entry into university at 18 years may not fully reflect the situation. The Honourable Minister’s remarks were primarily focused on emphasising what was already provided in the National Policy on Education, 2013 edition, and the UBEC Act of 2004. This policy already mandates 9 years of Basic Education, followed by 3 years of Senior Secondary Education before students can progress to tertiary institutions. Thus, the emphasis was on enforcing these established guidelines rather than introducing a new age requirement.

“Moreover, the claim that ‘this rule allows for no exception’ is inaccurate. Section 7 of the National Policy on Education makes special provisions for children who are exceptionally gifted and talented. These arrangements would let them develop their special potential at their own pace for their benefit and the benefit of the nation. Over time, these exceptions have not been strictly adhered to, unlike in other countries where the criteria for allowing exceptionally gifted and talented students to enter tertiary institutions at a very young age are rigorously upheld. In the countries mentioned by Baba Afe, such as the UK and Australia, and many others, only a select few are granted this privilege as there is strict compliance with age requirements. In many cases, Nigerians who relocate to the UK with children who have completed certain grade levels find that their children are placed in lower classes alongside their age mates. So, how can we explain the situation in Nigeria where thousands of underage students are being allowed to apply and are granted admission into higher education institutions?

“Also, that there are no age requirements for admission into South Korea and Norway is incorrect. The Korean school system is structured similarly to Nigeria’s, following a 6-3-3-4 ladder system: 6 years in elementary school, 3 years in middle school, 3 years in high school, and 4 years in university, or 2 to 3 years in a junior college. Children begin primary school at the age of 6, and a quick review shows that they typically enter tertiary institutions at 18. In Norway, primary and lower secondary education spans from ages 6 to 16, while upper secondary school covers ages 16 to 19. Upper secondary education is divided into 12 programmes: four general studies and eight vocational programmes. The general studies are three-year programmes that focus on theoretical subjects and lead to Higher Education Entrance Qualification while Vocational programmes typically lead to a trade or journeyman’s certificate, which is earned after two years of schooling, followed by a two-year apprenticeship.

“The decision to enforce the age limit for entry into tertiary institutions was taken at the 2024 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions, with mandatory attendance of representatives from all tertiary institutions (Vice Chancellors, Provosts, Rectors, Registrars and Admission Officers), including officials of Afe Babalola University, regulatory bodies (NUC, NBTE and NCCE), and key stakeholders, all in a single room. Tertiary institutions appealed for a temporary relaxation of the age requirement to accommodate 16-year-old candidates who had already registered and participated in the UTME. While the Honourable Minister acknowledged the request, he affirmed that the strict enforcement of the age policy would remain in place for the 2025 admission cycle. Therefore, it was not a directive of JAMB, and the Honourable Minister (did not) single-handedly reduce the admission age to 16 years.

“Yes, indeed, it is agreed that maturity is not a function of age. However, the four qualities mentioned—thinking carefully, feeling deeply, noticing subtle details, and having a big picture perspective – begs the question: Can a child who has not experienced the process of life and (has not) progressed through the necessary learning curve alongside their peers truly possess the emotional intelligence and understanding of themselves and the world that these qualities require? It is important to note that tertiary institution environments are designed for young adults who, for the most part, have spent years developing themselves academically, socially, and emotionally. These environments require a high level of independence, strong decision-making skills, and an ability to “bounce back” from difficult situations. Students are often required to balance rigorous academic expectations with a new set of social relationships, financial burdens, and, perhaps, for the first time, living independently. These are challenges that are daunting, even for many students over 18, let alone younger individuals who may not have yet developed the necessary coping mechanisms.

“Traditional educational trajectory, from primary through secondary school and then to university, is structured in a way that allows students (generally) to develop progressively. Each stage builds not only academic knowledge but also the emotional and social skills needed for the next level. Skipping or accelerating this process by admitting younger students to university risks depriving them of critical

developmental experiences. These experiences are essential for the formation of a well-rounded individual who is not only academically capable but also emotionally and socially competent. The young achievers (the gifted) mentioned by Baba Afe Babalola are rare examples of children accomplishing extraordinary feats in specific subjects, which cannot be used to justify the growing trend of underage children seeking admission into higher institutions in Nigeria. Furthermore, none of these (gifted) children were left to navigate life on their own; they were carefully guided by their parents through each phase, proving that their success was not achieved without support…

“Incredibly gifted and talented children can crop up at a very tender age. It is, however, important to recognize that such cases are few and occur only once in a great while. As rightly noted, the autonomy of tertiary institutions allows them the discretion to waive the minimum age requirement under certain strict conditions, as the final authority to admit students ultimately rests with the institutions themselves. JAMB’s role is limited to ranking candidates based on their UTME scores, with the final admission decision made by the institution…

“Statistics reveal a steady increase in the admission of underage (below 16) students into Nigerian tertiary institutions in recent years. In 2023, 17,006 underage students were admitted, up from 15,915 in 2022, 11,933 in 2021, and 10,809 in 2020, a striking jump from just 824 recorded in 2019. Earlier years also showed notable figures: 8,548 in 2018, 8,775 in 2017, 7,472 in 2016, 6,442 in 2015, and 4,626 in 2014. The significant spike in 2020 raises important questions about the factors driving this surge. Are these students genuinely “gifted and talented,” as defined by Section 7 of the National Policy on Education, or is there another explanation behind these increasing numbers? Moreover, has anyone examined how these young students are faring in terms of academic performance and overall school life?

“Also, the information quoted about Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo was inaccurate. According to his biography via MacTutor Index (www.mathshistory.st-andrews.ac.uk), Dr. Victor Olunloyo was born on April 14, 1935. He began primary school in 1939 at the age of 4 and completed it in 1947 at the age of 12. He then enrolled in Government College Ibadan in 1948 at the age of 13, wrote his HSC in 1953 at the age of 18, and completed his A-Levels in 1954 at the age of 19. In 1955, at the age of 20, he entered the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and graduated in 1957 at the age of 22. The reason he completed his Bachelor’s degree in just two years was that he convinced the university to allow him to skip the first year. This was after the university administered a special test, which he passed. He completed his Ph. D. in Mathematics in 1961 at the age of 26. All this shows that Dr. Olunloyo followed the standard educational path for his time and did not achieve anything extraordinary in terms of advancing through the system at an unusually young age”.

Very well argued! Now, if we understand that academic, emotional, psychological and social development combine to maintain a BALANCE in the training of our youths and that precocious or gifted children are not to be held down on account of age, the question that begs an answer is: why are some (gifted) sections of the country being held down for other sections – never willing and ever unready – to catch up with through the nebulous policies of federal character and quota system? Why is everyone not being allowed and encouraged to develop at its own pace?

Hurrah! Ondo State hosts NBA NEC!

Beginning from today, Wednesday, 5 February to Friday, 7 February, 2025, the Nigerian Bar Association holds its National Executive Committee meeting at the International Cultural and Event Centre (The Dome), in Akure, the capital of Ondo State. The meeting is expected to draw over 500 top legal luminaries and practitioners from all over the country.

According to the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN, OON), the NBA NEC meeting “is not just an internal gathering of the NBA, it is a momentous event that highlights the rich legal heritage and progressive vision of Ondo state”. He added that “the convergence of such esteemed legal professionals (in Ondo State) will undoubtedly spur dialogue, collaboration, and innovation that will positively impact the legal landscape of the state”.

As a proud Ondo State indigene, I congratulate my state and wish the NBA NEC useful deliberations!

Former editor of PUNCH newspapers, Chairman of its Editorial Board and Deputy Editor-in-Chief, BOLAWOLE was also the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of The Westerner newsmagazine. He writes the ON THE LORD’S DAY column in the Sunday Tribune and TREASURES column in the New Telegraph newspaper on Wednesdays. He is also a public affairs analyst on radio and television.

He can be reached via turnpot@gmail.com 0803 251 0193, 0807 552 5533

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...