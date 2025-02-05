Wizkid Gave Me a Platform, Davido Gave Me Support– Odumodublvck on His Journey to Stardom

Rapper Odumodublvck has opened up about the crucial roles Davido and Wizkid played in his journey to fame.

In a recent interview on the Afrobeats Podcast, he revealed that Wizkid was the first major Nigerian artist to share his music. Wizkid posted his song “Picato” and later “Declan Rice,” which quickly became a hit.

According to Odumodublvck, Wizkid’s endorsement brought massive attention to his music, helping him transition from an underground artist to a recognized star.

He also praised Davido for his generosity, stating that the singer supported him without expecting anything in return.

“David (Davido) is someone who helped me when he didn’t need to. So there’s no way I will say anything bad about him, even if I have the chance to,” he said.

The rapper expressed deep appreciation for both Wizkid and Davido, acknowledging their impact on his success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...