Over 600 Anambra communities' Dwellers get free Medicare from Nigerian Navy

Over 600 residents of Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State have benefitted from free medical services from the Onitsha Naval Outpost as part of efforts to foster civil-military relationships with host communities.

The 2-day outreach, organised in collaboration with ACCU-Answer Limited and Chris Care Medical Services Limited included high blood pressure, high body temperature, high blood sugar, malaria, HIV, hepatitis B and C, uric acid levels, lipid profiles, prostate-specific antigen screening, free consultations and medications.

Declaring the event open at Primary Healthcare Center, Odekpe, Commanding Officer of Naval Outpost Onitsha, Navy Captain Musa Jarma, said the outreach was part of a series of non-kinetic activities under Operation DELTA SANITY 3, directed by Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

He explained that the exercise, the third in the series, was targeted at enhancing security, particularly in the maritime sector, combat crimes and fulfilling the Navy’s corporate social responsibilities within the host community.

He said, “The medical outreach is amongst the series of non-kinetic activities lined up for Operations DELTA SANITY 3 under the direction of the Chief of the Naval Staff VAdm EI Ogalla to foster the civil-military relationship with host communities.

“You may all recall that the Naval Base conducted a similar medical outreach at this same venue about 2 months ago specifically for pregnant women.”

Appreciating the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command RAdm AA Gaya as well as the Chairman, ACCU ANSWER Limited and Chriscare Medical Devices Limited, Chief Chijioke Christopher for their support to the outreach, Jarma urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the exercise to improve their health status.

“Let me reiterate that the medical services that would be provided at this 2-day event is completely free. I therefore urge the good people of Ogbaru to conduct themselves very well during the exercise and take full advantage of it.

“I want to also thank the Vice Chairman Ogbaru LGA, the Secretary of the Igwe of Odepke and other guests present for finding time to be here,” he added.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACCU-Answer Limited, Chief Chijioke Christopher said the outreach was the group’s way of giving back to society.

“This initiative seeks to improve the health of residents. We’ve invested quite hugely in this outreach and we’re ready to accommodate as many that will come for the medicare,” he assured.

Ezenwa Uchenna, a medical lab scientist, and consultant to Chriscare Medical Devices Limited said the choice of Ogbaru for the outreach was informed by the support his company had enjoyed from the community.

“Ogbaru is very fundamental to us. This is part of the place we started and residents have been helpful to us. We’re obliged to give them back as part of our corporate social responsibilities,” he added.

Acting Mayor of Ogbaru Council Area, Hon Kenneth Akwuobi and Councillor for Iyiowa, Odekpe and Ohita Wards, Mr. Nnamdi Esimai, in their separate remarks, expressed gratitude to Nigerian Navy for their continued support to the community, urging other organizations to emulate them.