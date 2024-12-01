Nigerian Army Neutralises Boko Haram Terrorists, Recovers Weapons in Borno Operation

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Hadin Kai, working in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conducted a fighting patrol in Hashime, a location within the Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

This operation carried out in the early hours of Friday, led to the neutralization of five Boko Haram terrorists and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

According to intelligence sources, the operation involved a fierce confrontation with the insurgents, who were ultimately overpowered by the joint team.

During the encounter, troops seized two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, and 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian military and local security collaborators to combat insurgency in the northeastern region of the country.

