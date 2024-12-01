Nigerian Clubs Ibom Angels and El Kanemi Warriors Suffer Robbery Attacks

Two Nigerian top-flight clubs, El Kanemi Warriors and Ibom Angels, were robbed yesterday.

Ibom Angels were attacked in their camp, with valuables stolen by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Meanwhile, the attack on the Warriors occurred as they were returning from Lagos, where they had honored an NPFL match on matchday 14, during which they were beaten 2-0. The attack took place along the Bauchi/Jos road on the same day.

Although no lives were lost, a few players from both teams were severely injured, and one of the girls in the Ibom Angels’ squad was shot.

The clubs have confirmed that the injured players were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

