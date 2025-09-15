spot_img
September 15, 2025 - 1:14 PM

Over 300 Arrested as Mining Marshals Raid Illegal Sites Nationwide

Environment
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

IMining Marshals Launch 2025 Strategy to Tackle Illegal Mining in Nigeria
Illegal Mining Activities

The Mining Marshals, a special security force inaugurated by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, has reported significant progress in its fight against illegal mining, arresting over 300 suspects and reclaiming nearly 100 mining sites in its first year of operation.

Established in August 2024 by Minister Dele Alake, the 2,670-strong force, drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has been deployed across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Their operations have led to the identification of 457 illegal mining sites, with over 150 suspects currently undergoing prosecution.

The crackdown is a central pillar of the minister’s agenda to reform the sector and attract serious investment. Operations, initially limited by budgetary constraints, are set to be ramped up following improved funding in the 2025 Appropriation Act.

Furthermore, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has recently approved N2.5 billion for satellite monitoring of mining sites to complement the physical operations of the Marshals.

In a parallel non-kinetic approach, the ministry’s ultimatum for artisanal miners to form cooperatives has resulted in the creation of over 250 cooperatives and generated 70,650 formalized jobs.

The policy shift is designed to bring informal miners into the regulated economy, ensuring better oversight and community benefits.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

