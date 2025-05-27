Over 10,000 Keke Riders Endorse Soludo for Second Term Ahead of Anambra Governorship Election

Ahead of the November 8 Anambra Governorship election, tricycle operators in the state, under the aegis of the Anambra State Keke Drivers Forum (AKDF), on Monday endorsed Governor Chukwuma Soludo for a second term.

At the official endorsement ceremony in Awka, the group also unveiled a campaign sticker supporting the governor.

In his remarks during the event, the Coordinator of AKDF, Comrade Osita Obi, expressed pride in endorsing Soludo and launching the reelection campaign sticker, revealing that members of the association have toured some of the governor’s projects and are satisfied with the quality and scope of work being done across the state.

Obi spoke of the governor’s efforts at curbing the activities of touts, noting that before Soludo’s administration, Keke drivers were frequently extorted.

“Soludo has eradicated extortion by non-Keke drivers in the state, and we are happy about it,” he said.

Obi further stated that over 10,000 Keke riders will publicly endorse Soludo when the official campaign begins.

“We are not only endorsing him, we are also proud card-carrying members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Most drivers who have not yet collected their voter cards are being encouraged to do so,” he added.

Obi appealed to the governor to help organise a union for Keke drivers and conduct elections to formalize the organisation’s structure.

He said the absence of an organised body has hindered communication between the government and the drivers.

“If there is any message for Keke drivers, there is currently no clear channel to relay it. That’s why a proper structure is urgently needed,” he stressed.

Obi also mentioned that the campaign stickers will be pasted on every Keke in Anambra for free as part of grassroots mobilisation for Soludo’s reelection.