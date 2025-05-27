Children Hold Nigeria’s Future– Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marked this year’s National Children’s Day with a powerful pledge to protect and empower Nigeria’s youth, calling them “the pride and future of our great nation.”

In a heartfelt address themed “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation,” the President vowed zero tolerance for bullying, violence, and neglect.

Highlighting a troubling statistic that 65% of Nigerian schoolchildren face bullying, Tinubu said his administration is acting fast, rolling out robust child protection laws, scaling up response systems, and enforcing cyberbullying crackdowns under the Cybercrime Act.

“Violence has no place in the Nigeria of today. We are building a culture where every child feels safe, respected, and heard.” Tinubu said.

The President emphasized sweeping reforms already underway:

A review of the Child Rights and Violence Prohibition Acts

Expansion of the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS)

National guidelines on alternative care for vulnerable children

Strengthened mother and child health services across all six geopolitical zones

A new Department of Nutrition and the ongoing Nutrition 774 and School Feeding Schemes

While urging Nigerians to become watchdogs for child safety, Tinubu also launched a national campaign, “See Something, Say Something, Do Something”.

“No policy will work without you,” Tinubu said, calling on parents, teachers, faith leaders, and citizens to take responsibility.

Addressing Nigerian children directly, he said: “You matter. Your dreams matter. Your voices matter. If you are bullied or harmed, speak up you will be heard and protected.”

The President concluded with a call to action: “Let today mark a new beginning, a Nigeria where no child suffers in silence, no child is left behind, and every child grows up in dignity, peace, and love.”