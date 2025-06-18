Outrage as Benue Prepares Parade for Tinubu Days After Herdsmen Kill Over 200

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. As President Bola Tinubu prepares to visit Benue State on June 18, the state government has declared a public holiday and launched cleanup efforts along his expected route. The visit comes just days after a deadly attack in Yelewata, where over 200 people were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen.

A leaked circular allegedly signed by Governor Alia’s aide Francis Ngutswen called on support groups to stage a “colourful” welcome procession for Tinubu. Though Ngutswen later denied authoring the memo, the move sparked widespread public outrage, with critics calling it insensitive and tone-deaf amid the mass killings. Many Nigerians on social media slammed the administration for prioritizing optics and political fanfare over mourning and justice for the victims.

2. The Lagos State Police have clarified that the object seen in a viral video with Pastor Paul Adefarasin was a stun gun, not a firearm. Adefarasin, founder of House on the Rock Church, turned himself in, cooperated fully, and has been granted administrative bail. The device, classified as prohibited anti-riot equipment, was recovered during the investigation. Authorities assured the public that the full outcome of the probe will be made public.

3. Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon has clarified that the Biafra war (1967–1970) was not intended as a war against the Igbo people, but a move to preserve Nigeria’s unity. In an interview with Arise TV, Gowon said he enforced a strict code of conduct, instructing soldiers to avoid harming civilians, especially women and children, and only to engage Biafran forces. He said his loyalty to a united Nigeria, and claimed efforts were made to assure civilians that they were not the enemy.

4. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Ugochukwu Joseph Nwaemere, Executive Director of Pennhydro-Pell Oil and Gas Limited, before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt for allegedly defrauding Polaris Bank of ₦750 million.

According to the EFCC, Nwaemere and a co-defendant still at large obtained the funds under false pretences by claiming to have secured a dredging contract on the Bodo-Bonny Road project. The commission accused him of forging an invoice to support the bogus claim.

Nwaemere pleaded not guilty to the 10-count charge, which includes conspiracy, forgery, and obtaining money by false pretence. The judge ordered his remand at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre and set June 21, 2025, to rule on his bail application.

5. A U.S. federal court sentenced five Nigerian nationals to over 159 years in prison for defrauding more than 100 persons, companies, and government agencies of $17 million. The group operated a sophisticated international fraud and money laundering scheme that began in 2017, often targeting elderly and vulnerable people, including through online romance scams.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the convicted individuals, Damilola Kumapayi, Sandra Iribhogbe, Edgal Iribhogbe, Chidindu Okeke, and Chiagoziem Okeke, were part of a transnational crime ring that moved stolen funds through a web of bank accounts and shell companies across Africa and Asia.

Each was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Sentences ranged from 109 months (over 9 years) to 480 months (40 years). The U.S. government says the heavy sentences reflect its firm stance on protecting citizens, especially the elderly, from international fraud.

6. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has warned that any military attack on Iranian territory, especially by the United States, would lead to serious and lasting consequences. He rejected both forced conflict and externally dictated peace.

On the same day, Israel said it carried out airstrikes on 40 locations in Iran, including facilities linked to nuclear and weapons development. These strikes followed Iran’s launch of several missiles at Israel, including a hypersonic missile that Iran claims passed through Israeli air defences. Former United States President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. now has full control of the airspace over Iran and demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender.

Casualties from the fighting are rising. More than 240 people have reportedly died in Iran, including 70 women and children. Iran’s attacks have killed at least 24 people in Israel. In Gaza, Israeli forces have also killed at least 89 Palestinians, many of whom were trying to access food aid in the city of Khan Younis.

7. Prominent Hollywood director Tyler Perry is facing a lawsuit from actor Derek Dixon, who accuses the media mogul of sexual harassment, assault, and workplace gender violence. Dixon alleges Perry used his power to create a coercive and exploitative environment, promising career advancement in exchange for sexual favors and retaliating when advances were rejected. The lawsuit details multiple alleged incidents over several years, including unwanted physical contact and inappropriate messages.

Perry has denied all allegations, calling them fabricated and a “shakedown,” according to his lawyer. Dixon is seeking $260 million in damages, claiming Perry abused his influence similarly to other powerful men accused in recent years.