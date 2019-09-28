Osinbajo’s 2023 presidential campaign poster surfaces as Sanwo-olu reacts to reported face-off between VP and Buhari

The Ondo state chapter of the Southwest Youth Congress (SYC) has unveiled Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s 2023 Presidential campaign poster saying no plan by the enemy can stop him from becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The group made this known during a procession for Osinbajo’s candidacy in Akure, the state capital.

Bamise Akintomide, who led the state chapter of SYC, alleged that “desperate cabals” are responsible for the “campaign of calumny” against Osinbajo to stop the presidency from moving to the south-west.

“While we are confident that the perceived threat against Professor Osinbajo bears the imprints of a desperate cabal’s wicked strategy for relevance, sadly they have also enlisted the support of agents of calumny of an equally desperate opposition,” he said.

“It is our considered opinion that such a campaign of calumny against a decent character like the Vice-President will not hold water in the eyes of right-thinking Nigerians.

“We do know that the orchestrated allegations against Professor Osinbajo, especially the baseless accusation of misusing a non-existent N90 billion campaign fund, are all targeted at achieving the singular objective of dissuading the vice president from considering the idea of running for the presidency in 2023.

“While Mr Vice President has not told anyone that he will be running for office in 2023, the South West Youth Congress will like to emphasize that the leadership shown by Professor Osinbajo over the period he has worked alongside President Muhammadu Buhari to pilot the affairs of this country have proven his capacity for effective and result-driven governance, and it is our hope and desire that come 2023 he is on the ballot to run for the highest office in the land.

“If he decides to contest, it’s our belief that he is immensely qualified and therefore he has our support and deserves the support of all well-meaning Nigerians.

“While it’s true that there is no amount of gimmicks or lies that can stop Professor Osinbajo from becoming Nigeria’s president if God so wills.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has insisted that there is no crack in the presidency.

The Governor said any claim to the contrary exists only in the realm of gossips and rumours.

Report emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to, henceforth, seek presidential approvals for agencies under his supervision.

This was followed by the recent appointment of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and disbanding of the Economic Management Team led by the Vice President

However, Sanwo-olu insisted that there was no crack in the presidency, adding that both the president and the vice-president were still working harmoniously.

Samwo-olu, who was represented by his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, made his position known during the inauguration of the PGF Media and Communications Programme Steering Committee held at the PGF secretariat in Abuja.

According to the governor, “I think it exists in the realm of gossips and rumours. So, there is no crack, at the time, the vice-president went to Zimbabwe to represent this country. It was the prerogative of Mr. President to go but he nominated him.

“On Wednesday, the vice-president presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which is the highest body that determines what goes on in our country.

“We don’t listen to rumours, we deal with facts. The fact is that they are working together, it is just rumours, don’t take it that serious.”