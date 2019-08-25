‘Oshiomhole will leave APC in shame’

The Chairman of the Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Chief Derin Adebiyi, has taken a swipe at the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, saying he will not leave his office an honourable man but in disgrace.

Adebiyi was speaking in reaction to an alleged forceful invasion of the party’s Secretariat in Ogun State by the caretaker committee set up by Oshiomhole, after dissolving all elected executive following the crises that engulfed the party after the controversial APC primary elections in Ogun.

The caretaker committee and other members of the party loyal to the Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun on Friday “forcefully” took over the party Secretariat at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Adebiyi said, “they thought they have some powers because Oshiomhole is supporting them, but by God’s grace, by God’s grace, if truly I am serving God and Oshiomhole did this to us, Oshiomhole will never leave that place as an honourable person. He will leave in ignominy. Quote me, because some people build this party and he is destroying it.”

Adebiyi also berated a former Governor of the state, Chief Segun Osoba, saying the problem of the APC is lack of responsible leaders.

“The problem we have in this party is that we don’t have responsible leaders. A person like Osoba, for him to engage in all this nonsense, it is worrisome. They have been using his house as their office, we never complained. We know why we didn’t complain because we know we are the authentic exco; they are just wasting their time. The masses are not on their side.

”It has gotten to a stage when people should play elderly roles. Osoba is now 80, what are they fighting us for?”

Earlier, while addressing newsmen after taking possession of the party’s secretariat, the caretaker Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, explained that the party members were at the secretariat to assess its condition as the party “is set to start work immediately.”

Sanusi expressed displeasure over the present condition of the secretariat, as he assured that the party will give the secretariat a befitting facelift, in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections.

But Adebiyi said, “The Governor’s band of marauders arrived the Secretariat in a warlike manner and ready for a showdown. They were accompanied by a detachment of fierce-looking mobile police officers.

“They damaged all properties at the secretariat and illegally broke into offices and carted away vital documents. Some of the destroyed materials were dumped at the back of the kiosks beside the party secretariat. They drove out members of staff of the secretariat and locked up the place.

“You will recall that the illegal occupation of the secretariat took place despite the fact that the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party under my leadership had gone to court to challenge the illegal dissolution of the State Executive Committee by the Adams Oshiomhole – led National Working Committee (NWC) at the Federal High Court Abuja in Suit No: CV/363/2018.

“Their action is condemnable and contravenes the extant law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the constitution of our dear party.

“We shall take all legal means possible in taking back our secretariat. We are products of a congress of May 19, 2018 and those causing this problem also took part in that congress.

“We have refused to join issues with them. We don’t want to engage in violence like they have done.

“We have already filed a case at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the dissolution by the NWC and the next adjourned date is scheduled for October 8, 2019.

“Why can’t they wait till the outcome of the court? Why are they resorting to violence? They are very immature people and with their actions. People of the State are now of the opinion that the era of thuggery is now back in Ogun State.

“We wish to state that the action of the invaders and illegal occupiers is condemnable and contravenes the extant party laws and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“I sincerely believe all these are happening because they believe the best way to defend is to attack. But why? We don’t come to their secretariat, we never ask them what they are doing, why are they coming to our secretariat? If they know they are the official, why not leave us to be playing our pranks?

“What do they stand to gain in invading our office? Is Sanusi under any obligation to use that office? Why not sit in his office if he is so full of himself and let me sit in my office too; let’s now call a meeting and see where party members will go. They will come to us, not to them.”

Speaking about the building, Adebiyi explained that it was rented from the Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, father of Sen. Lanre Tejuoso, who is now with the Osoba group of the APC.

On insinuations that the house might have been taken over due to Tejuoso’s alliance with Gov Abiodun, Adebiyi said, “We rented that building, we paid and we have the receipt. As we speak, our rent still subsists; until the end of that arrangement, we are the owner of that place. Nobody can eject us until our rent expires.”