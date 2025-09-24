Opposition Applauds Radda’s Two-Year Record

The Special Adviser to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State on Political Matters, Alhaji Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo, has declared that even critics of the administration have acknowledged the governor’s record of achievements within his two years in office.

Gwajo-Gwajo made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Katsina as the state marked the 38th anniversary of its creation.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Gwajo said “The governor has achieved so much within just two years that even the opposition has acknowledged the sense of direction in his leadership at the moment. We have received many decampees from various opposition parties, they want to be part of the success story”.

He commended Governor Radda’s leadership style, describing it as honest, people-oriented, and dedicated to moving Katsina forward.

“On this occasion of the 38th anniversary of the state, I heartily congratulate the people of Katsina, the state has come a long way and achieved great heights. The state attained the peak of its development under the Radda’s leadership, who has laid a solid foundation for its sustainable social-economic and political development,” he said.

Gwajo-Gwajo recalled that during the campaigns, Radda held grassroots consultations across the state and developed a sector-by-sector roadmap that is now being implemented with measurable results.

“Since he became governor he has been implementing this multisectoral blueprint with much success,” he said.

Highlighting the progress made so far, Gwajo-Gwajo noted that the administration has constructed about 70 kilometres of rural and urban roads, installed street lights, built drainage channels, culverts, and carried out erosion control measures.

He added that under the ongoing Urban Renewal initiative, several roads within Katsina metropolis have been dualised, while similar projects are also ongoing in Funtua and Daura.

According to him, Radda has also recruited 7,200 teachers — the largest such exercise in Katsina’s history — to strengthen the education sector.

He further disclosed that 722 primary healthcare centres and dispensaries have been renovated, doctors’ quarters across the 361 wards rehabilitated, and some comprehensive health centres upgraded.

On agriculture, Gwajo-Gwajo said the government has trained 722 extension workers, distributed tractors, sprayers, and harvesters, supplied other farming tools, and procured 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer for the 2025 wet season.

He also stated that 56,000 goats with feed and logistics support were distributed to encourage livestock farming and strengthen the livestock value chain.

“Radda has also encouraged Islamic discipline and morality in the state by creating the Hizba Board, and is promoting economic prosperity through the establishment of the Zakkat and Waqf Board,” he said.

Calling on residents to sustain their prayers and support for the administration, Gwajo-Gwajo wished Katsina more prosperous years as it continues its journey of statehood.