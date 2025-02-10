Woman Rendered Mentally-Retarded by Accident, Reunites With Family 5 Months After

A mentally disabled accident victim undertaking treatment at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku-Awka, was on Sunday reunited back with her family after five months of abandonment in the hospital.

It was gathered that a good samaritan brought the patient, Miss Chinenye Amuji, a native of Akwakume in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, to the hospital following an accident she had five months ago.

The individual, however, later abandoned the woman, who was later found to be living with her parents at Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, at the hospital.

This was five months after the victim was brought to the hospital because her mental state could not allow her to give any meaningful information about her identity.

Addressing newsmen during the handover, the Chief Medical Director of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, Dr Josephat Akabuike, revealed that the victim, Miss Amuji sustained various fractures and injuries necessitating several operations and treatments which cost over one million naira.

He advised Nigerians to always be their brother’s keepers by assisting accident victims in getting to public health institutions where they can get treatment without initial cost.

Dr Akabuike thanked Governor Soludo and the individuals who assisted them in offsetting the patient’s medical bill.

Narrating their ordeal, a family member of the victim, Mrs Ifunanya Amuji-Onyejiaka, said they had been looking for their sister for five months till someone posted the patient’s video online from where they traced her to the hospital.

Mrs Amuji-Onyejiaka thanked the hospital management and good-spirited individuals for their patriotism and prayed to God to reward them abundantly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...