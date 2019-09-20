One dead in Washington DC shooting

One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, DC, not far from the White House, police said. The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment block.

“The gunfire erupted in the Columbia Heights neighbourhood, about two miles (three km) from the White House on Thursday night about 10 p.m., and happened outdoors in a courtyard of an apartment building, Reuters reported quoting police.

“Neighbours reported hearing automatic gunfire. “That could be an accurate assessment as multiple shell cases were recovered, said Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Emerman .

“Police have not apprehended a suspect as of late Thursday and do not know the motive for the shooting, said Emerman. He said it is not an active shooting situation.

“Of the five wounded victims of the shooting, two were considered critical and other injuries ranged from serious to minor, but all were expected to survive their injuries”, he said.

Source: Reuters