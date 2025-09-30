Olubadan Ladoja: His Tenacity, His Triumphs

“When I set out to join the race to become the Olubadan, I was focusing on how to become the Olubadan and the only crown I want to wear is that of Olubadan of Ibadanland.”

Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, spoke these immortal words on June 28, 2023. Two years, two months and two days later, Oba Ladoja was crowned the Olubadan, on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The elders of our land say when the snail sticks tenaciously to the tree, it will climb it to the top (Ìgbín tenu mó igi, ó gùn ún d’ókè). Oba Ladoja, who in 2017 fought the late Governor Ajibola Ajimobi of Oyo State to a standstill over the balkanisation of the Olubadan throne, equally rose in 2023 to challenge the crowning of Ibadan High Chiefs as obas by the government of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Governor Makinde, a fellow Ibadan man like the late Ajimobi, had, through the Amended Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, approved the elevation of 11 Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded-crown obas. Ladoja, who then was the Otun Olubadan, saw the matter differently.

Holding on to the ancient tradition of Ibadanland, the then Otun Olubadan, who was also a former governor of the state and a former senator, quipped: “You don’t mend what is not broken. I don’t think it is right to make high chiefs Obas. The only crown I want to wear is the Olubadan crown. Everybody knows that it is God who makes one an Oba. As far as I am concerned, it is not proper for high chiefs to wear crowns. My intention is to become Olubadan.”

He held to that position and boycotted the July 7, 2023, crowning of the remaining 10 chiefs, namely; Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Olubadan, Biodun Kola-Daisi; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Olubunmi Isioye; Ekarun Olubadan; Bayo Akande and Ekarun Balogun, Abiodun Azeez, by the then Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

That action by Oba Ladoja, set Ibadan on the edge. The debate was severe in the public place. Those who know Governor Makinde very well vouched for his stubbornness. They were ready to swear that nothing would make the governor shift ground.

A senior journalist told me then that “Seyi Makinde kìí se eran rírò (he is not a soft meat). You see, when he tells you: òrò yìí ò dè rí béè (this matter is not as you think), forget it; he has made up his mind. Ladoja will have to accept the crown if he wants to be Olubadan.” I was alarmed.

I asked another Ibadan man about the solution. His response was not encouraging. According to him: “Baba Ladoja is not being stubborn, as many people believe. He is just trying to say, ‘don’t let us bastardise Ibadan culture’. I pray that he will listen to those who are close to him because Baba himself is as stubborn as Seyi Makinde.”

The die was cast. Oba Lekan Balogun joined his ancestors on March 14, 2024. Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was crowned Olubadan on July 12, 2024. Ladoja moved up to the second-in rank as the Otun Olubadan. Then Governor Makinde, true to his identikit as a man of strong will, decided to make public the published Amended Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration at the coronation of Oba Olakulehin on July 12, 2024.

The tension at the arena heightened; it was palpable. Nobody was in doubt that Ladoja was the target. The Declaration is a simple matter. For anyone to become Olubadan, he must have been a beaded crown-wearing oba. The gazetted paper was freely shared at Olakulehin’s coronation. The implication is that Ladoja could no longer claim ignorance of its existence.

Who would blink first? Ibadan is a city which answers the name, Agbotikuyo (he who rejoices at the death of another). They are not wicked people, mind you. It is just their tradition. When an Olubadan passes on, all the chiefs on the line to the throne are happy. Why? The death of an Olubadan is a promotion for each of the remaining chiefs. Ladoja had waited for over three decades to be Olubadan. Oba Olakulehin was old and frail at his coronation. But for the tenacity of Ladoja himself, the ascension of Olakulehin was almost truncated. Now, an amended chieftaincy declaration stood between him and his ambition!

Many were worried. Yours sincerely, inclusive. I am not from Ibadan. But I wanted Ladoja as Olubadan. Not for any other reason but for the fact that he stood to be counted among those who wanted our culture preserved. The late Ajimobi, I stand to be corrected, had no reason to do what he did in 2017 over the Olubadan throne.

Ibadan, in the entire Yorubaland, I dare say, is the only town that upholds the tradition of seamless succession procedure. Though conservative compared to the ‘modern-day’ thinking, the Olubadan chieftaincy legacy is a demonstration that Africans have a perfect sense of what is right and just, and uncommon fidelity with justice and fairness. Once a man joins the line to the Olubadan throne either through the Balogun or the civilian line, only death can stand in his way. So, why would anybody tamper with that smooth process? We will never understand how our politicians think!

Will Ladoja ever become Olubadan of Ibadanland given the new law in place and his promise not to wear any other crown apart from that of Olubadan? If he failed to, Ibadan’s smooth process of ascension would be gone forever. Ibadan being the last man standing, so to say, in matters of enthronement, and with Ifa and other kingmakers dancing ijo yoyo all over the place, the sanctity of thrones in Yorubaland was gravely threatened!

The Igbo say: “When a man says yes, his chi says yes also” (Onye kwe chi ya ekewe). The saying is a testament to the power of positive thinking. The legend, Chinua Achebe, projected the saying in his classic, Things Fall Apart, to demonstrate that with the tenacity of purpose, a man can achieve anything he desires. Fortunes don’t come cheap. Achebe was both right and great in the imagery of a man’s willpower and the approval of the Cosmic in terms of the man’s destiny.

Did the literary icon, Achebe, have Ladoja in mind when he used the above saying to depict the character of Okonkwo, the tragic hero of Things Fall Apart in 1958? Will Ladoja ever become Olubadan if he held on to his stance of not accepting a crown before the crown? Yet, the multi-billionaire politician insisted that he would be Olubadan! As how, in the manner of our street lingo?

Reason prevailed. The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Ladoja, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, announced that he would accept the beaded crown. He said so while appearing on the Ibadan-based Fresh FM Radio programme, Agbami Oselu, He added that he would be doing that in deference to prominent Ibadan sons and daughters and other well-meaning Nigerians who appealed to him. There again, he declared: “By the grace of God, I will become Olubadan… Anyone God destined to become Olubadan will become Olubadan, no matter the obstacles placed in their way.” We heaved a sigh of relief!

On August 12, 2024, Ladoja ended the seven-year-old controversy over the Olubadan chieftaincy matter as he was elevated to a beaded-crown wearing oba by the late Oba Olakulehin. Incidentally, the elevation of Ladoja was the first official duty of Oba Olakulehin. The relief across Yorubaland after that historical event was palpable! Ibadan, once again, rose to the occasion as the defender of Yoruba unity.

So, when on Friday, September, 26, 2025, all the people of Ibadan gathered at the historic Mapo Hill to crown Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, the entire Yoruba race rose to salute the courage, the goodwill and the strength of Ibadan people at upholding the culture of fairness and justice handed over to them by the founders of the west Africa’s largest city!

As a Yoruba man, if anyone had ridden a horse in my stomach last Friday, there would have been no stumbling. I was not just happy for Oba Ladoja and the people of Ibadan; I was happy for the entire Yoruba Race. A ségun òtá, a r’éhìn odì (we conquered the enemy; we prevailed against perversity)!

Ibadan people would never appreciate what they have done to the Yoruba race by preserving that age-long culture of succession to the Olubadan throne. Governor Makinde, who had to cut short his annual leave to attend the ceremony and personally perform the tradition of presentation of staff of office to the new monarch has equally recorded his name in the history of the race. The owners of the day and night will endow him with the wisdom to review that needless declaration.

Oba Ladoja’s tenacity of purpose is a study in self-worth. It is an act and art commended to everyone who desires that which is good. For a man who had waited for over three decades and almost lost the precious prize, one needs no further evidence to show that power, of a truth, belongs to God! We have no doubt that the new Olubadan of Ibadanland understands what Kim Tan The Heirs, the wealthy heir to the Korean conglomerate, Jeguk Group, means, when he posits: “The one who wants to wear the crown, must bear its weight.”

In all the battles he has fought in politics, business and in upholding the tradition of his people, Olubadan Ladoja has demonstrated that William Shakespear was right in his postulation that, “My crown is in my heart, not my head” (Henry VI). It is indeed the content of the heart that makes a monarch who he is. In and out, Oba Ladoja has demonstrated that his is a heart of gold.

At his coronation on Friday, he told the entire world that he would not be an Olubadan for the people of Ibadanland alone. The entire Yorubaland, nay, the Black Race, he assured, would be his constituency. Looking back at his journey in life, Oba Ladoja declared: “There is nothing else I am looking for in life. Yesterday, I clocked 81. Some people do not have this privilege. So, I recognise that the fact that God spared me till date, what remains is to serve every resident of Ibadan, serve Oyo State, serve Yorubaland, serve Nigeria and Africa, to the best of my ability.”

I believe Kabiyesi Olubadan will pursue that goal with the same tenacity of purpose. He is, like Robert Greene, the American author, who says great men “Do not wait for a coronation; the greatest emperors crown themselves.” Indeed, Oba Ladoja crowned himself long ago through his fidelity with the tradition of his people. We hope, again, like Greene posits that as the king has placed the crown upon his head, he has assumed, “a different post-tranquil yet radiating assurance. Never show doubt, never lose your dignity beneath the crown….”

Olubadan Ladoja cannot but radiate joy. He cannot but demonstrate confidence. He is a man who has seen it all. From the classrooms to the boardrooms, from the legislative chamber to the Government House; from the Government House to the courtrooms and from the courtrooms back to the government House and finally the Palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja is the quintessential figure of the English writer and theologian, William Penn (October 14, 1644-July 30, 1718), who says: “No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown.” That is Oba Ladoja in words!

Kabiyesi, now that you have obtained that which you most desired, holding on to your abiding faith in your creator and the triumph of good over evil, we can only pray as Oodua Atewonro decreed in the ancient Ode Aro, at the coronation of their oba thus: Kí e gbó gbó Olúyèyèntuyè/Kí e gbó gbó Olúyèyèntuyè/Kí e gbó gbó Olúogbó/Ìrùkèrè á di abéré/ Èé je ju ará iwájú?/ Èé je kù f’érò èhín. May your reign be peaceful! Àse!!