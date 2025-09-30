It Seems It would Never Happen

From a distant preparatory race that started four months ago, the strength deplored very energetic, passion very much alive and the resilience to see it achieved unequalled.

Forty years of existence, not a mean feat. It was a journey with a challenging starting point, then the gun went off, signaling the beginning of the race that endured till today, still on it, racing until the tape is braced and the crown won. Though there were falls, bruises and hurts, the journey didn’t stop even when there were hult and obstacles, persevering becomes the fuel that kept the momentum.

Forty years passed, bathed in glorious light. A movement of Spirit, a flame set ablaze, though flickering initially but is glowing now, sparking off light that illuminates other dark and gray areas.

From humble beginnings, a whisper so clear, a call to the heart, to banish all fear.

The Spirit descended on the few , a dove taking wing,

In hearts newly awakened, with joy they sing the sang the songs of victory to many generations until it gets to our hands.

Through trials and storms, the fire did burn, a testament to faith, at every turn, no matter the challenges and tribulations, they continued to push without being weary and disconsolate, without being weak and depressed and without thinking for a moment to throw in the towel for in challenges and difficulties overcame, our celebration of 40 years became a reality.

For 40 years, healings, wonders, salvation, deliverance and revival the hallmark, as the love of the

Father continues to pour gently anew on us.With open arms, they welcomed the lost, sharing the gospel, whatever the cost.

In prayer and in fellowship, bonds did they weave,

a tapestry of love, in which all believe.

So let the bells chime, and the trumpets resound,

For forty years of grace, on hallowed ground of Saint Pope John-Paul II Kubwa we would all gather on the 11th – 12 th Oct to sing joyfully, dance happily and clap excitingly, eat and dine as one body, clicking glasses of years of souls winning and the marvellous blessings of God on us.

May the Charismatic flame forevermore glow, beyond the threshold of a century.

May we embrace the grace of the anniversary’ fullness, as the blessings flow. May the sounds of our evangelistic exploits continue to riverbarate. May the light of faith that sparked off 40 years ago continue to glow and shine even amidst the whirlwind of addiction and manipulations.

This is a landmark! A watershed, a turning point, a moment of self introspection, asking ones self how far ones journey in Christ has been.

A time to reassess ones commitment, ones dedication and ones destiny and mission in his vineyard. It is a moment when the past 40 years becomes a mirror to check ourselves on how best to move, avoid past mistakes, building on past success, progressing into the future with the blue print to direct and guide, not from the head knowledge of human brilliance but from the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

Cheers to all that are alive today to witness this event. Once in a lifetime. 40 years of the existence of Renewal in Abuja Archdiocese wouldn’t come again. As it rolls by, it rolls into eternity. Like a flowing water that no one steps twice on same spot, so is this 40th Anniversary.

Be prepared to be part of the celebration. You cannot afford to stand either at an aloof watching or not even around as this history goes into the annals of the Renewal in the Archdiocese of Abuja.

The cloud is gathering, the weather is changing. It would rain. The rain of blessings. The rain of favour, deliverance, breakthrough and salvation. Get your buckets, bring your tanks however massive, come with faith, the showers and downpour of the Anniversary would fill all your tanks of expectations and your joy would be full.

