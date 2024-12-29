Olivia Hussey, Iconic Star of Romeo and Juliet, Passes Away at 73

Olivia Hussey, the actress who won hearts worldwide as Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli’s classic 1968 film Romeo and Juliet, has passed away at the age of 73.

Her family confirmed the news on Instagram, describing her as a “remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and kindness touched everyone who knew her.”

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1951, Hussey’s journey to stardom began early. At just 15 years old, she delivered a breathtaking performance as Juliet opposite Leonard Whiting in Shakespeare’s timeless love story. Her portrayal earned her a Golden Globe for “New Star of the Year” and made her a symbol of youthful passion and beauty in cinematic history.

But Hussey’s career didn’t stop there. She went on to appear in several memorable roles, including the cult-favorite 1974 horror movie Black Christmas and the star-studded 1978 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile.

In 2023, Hussey made headlines alongside Whiting when they filed a lawsuit against the studio behind Romeo and Juliet, citing child abuse over a controversial nude scene featuring the underage actors. While the lawsuit was later dismissed, Hussey defended the scene in a 2018 interview, stating, “We were very aware. We both came from drama schools and took our work very seriously.”

Leonard Whiting, her co-star, also reflected on their bond during the filming. “Olivia was nervous and frightened, but we truly supported each other and shared a special connection throughout the experience,” he said.

Hussey’s remarkable life began in a family of creatives, with an Argentine opera singer father and a British legal secretary mother. She moved to London at age seven, attended the Italia Conti drama school, and began acting as a teenager. Her talent, charm, and dedication quickly earned her a spot in Hollywood history.

She is survived by her husband, musician David Eisley, their three children, and a grandchild.

Olivia Hussey’s warmth, talent, and unforgettable performances will forever be remembered by her fans and loved ones.

