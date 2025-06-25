Bees Disrupt NECO Exam at Maiduguri School, Students Flee for Safety

A swarm of bees attacked students writing the NECO exam at Mairi Islamic Science Secondary School in Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday morning.

The unexpected attack caused panic, with students and teachers fleeing the school compound to escape the bees. Eyewitnesses said students abandoned their books, shoes, bags, and even bicycles as they ran for safety.

One student sitting for the Arabic Language exam said the bees had a hive in the school but had never caused any problems before.

“We were writing Arabic when the bees suddenly attacked. I don’t know what triggered it,” the student said.

This incident comes just days after a similar bee attack occurred at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi School along Bama Road.

The Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation is responsible for school safety. However, these recent incidents highlight the urgent need for better protection against unexpected threats like this.

The exam was disrupted, causing concern among students, teachers, and parents. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported