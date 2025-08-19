Ohanaeze Hails Peaceful Anambra By-Elections, Urges Winners to Prioritize People

The Anambra State Chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has congratulated Chief Emma Nwachukwu and Barr Mimi Ifeoma Azikiwe, winners of Saturday’s by-elections in Anambra South Senatorial Zone and Onitsha North Constituency 1, respectively.

Anambra State President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu(Erike Power II), congratulated the winners in an exclusive chat with TNC correspondent in Awka.

Official results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, showed that Chief Nwachukwu polled a total of 90,408 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Azuka Okwuosa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 19,812.

In Onitsha North Constituency One, Barr Azikiwe emerged winner with 7,774 votes to defeat Mrs. Justina Azuka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who scored 1,909 votes.

Mazi Okpalaezeukwu said the Ohanaeze was delighted to observe how credible, transparent and peaceful the by-elections were across the locations they were held.

According to him, the Ohanaeze stance on the exercise stems from the strength of their position as co-observers with a non-governmental organization, Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiative, accredited by the INEC for the exercise.

He commended the electoral umpire for their early deployment of personnel and materials to the various polling stations, which ensured that the voters who turned out for the elections were not disappointed.

“We must commend the Government of Anambra State led by His Excellency, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (Dike Udo) and the Security Agencies especially the Police, DSS, NSCDC, Navy, Army etc, for the safe and secure environment that begot the most peaceful and credible by-election that is widely accepted by all stakeholders and may not be a subject of litigation,” he said.

The Anambra Ohanaeze leader believes that the peaceful conduct of the elections have gone a long way to restore the people’s confidence in the ability of the INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the country, and will greatly impact voter turnout in subsequent elections in the state.

“It has always been the mandate of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to ensure that elections are free, fair, peaceful and credible.

“Reports we garnered from our sources showed that electoral materials and personnel arrived on time and there was peaceful conduct of the exercise in most of the locations.

“We believe that if such will be sustained in future exercises, the issue of voter apathy will soon be a thing of the past,” he posited.

Mazi Okpalaezeukwu reminded the elected officials of the burden of duty they bear towards the electorate, insisting that election into public office must be an avenue to serve and not for personal aggrandizement.

He urged them to rally forces with the Soludo administration, to deepen grassroots development across the state.

The Ohanaeze leader reiterated the commitment of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, under his watch, to promoting peaceful and credible elections, as well as ensuring that elected public office holders prosecute their offices responsibly, in line with the tenets of democracy and their oaths of office.