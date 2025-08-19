spot_img
NHRC Vows Protection for Children’s Rights at Ebonyi Awareness Rally Against Child Trafficking

News
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Ebonyi State has commenced a state-wide sensitization and awareness rally aimed at ending child trafficking and underage sex work in the State.

The rally, which took the NHRC team through major streets in the state capital, Abakaliki, witnessed the distribution of fliers and talks on the dangers of child trafficking and underage sex work.

Speaking to newsmen after the rally, the State Coordinator, Okorie Christopher, urged parents to prioritize education and skills training for their children.

He described children as precious with fundamental human rights that must be protected, warning that anyone caught violating children’s rights would face justice.
“Children are precious and have fundamental human rights that must be protected at all costs,” he said.

The Public Enlightenment Officer, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Ifunanya Chukwu urged parents to monitor their children closely, cautioning against parents sending their wards to live with strangers under false promises of training or education.

She reaffirmed the agency’s mandate to protect citizens from trafficking.

“Parents must monitor their children closely and avoid sending them to live with strangers under false promises of training or education,” she said.

Representing the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Nwali Beatrice decried the rising cases of child trafficking in Ebonyi State, sharing a recent rescue of trafficked children in Ezza LGA.
She appealed to parents to “give birth to the number of children they can adequately care for” to prevent exposing them to traffickers.

In her remarks, the EHWEI Program Officer, Mrs. Paul Gloria emphasized that child labour, molestation, and abuse are unacceptable.

Earlier, Executive Director of EHWEI, Igwe Precious called for united community action. highlighting the objectives of the rally to include informing the public about the causes, consequences, and prevention of child trafficking and underage sex work.

“It’s also to encourage community members to report suspected cases promptly and to promote a safe, nurturing environment for children free from exploitation and abuse.
According to the ED, ending child trafficking and underage sex work is not the duty of one organization alone.

“We need families, communities, government, and civil society to work together to protect our children.
”The rally also highlighted EHWEI’s collaboration with state ministries, NAPTIP, NHRC and other partners to ensure continuous monitoring, prompt rescue, and prosecution of offenders,” she noted.

Igwe announced plans to begin active street-level enforcement, including removing children found hawking during school hours and holding parents accountable.
“The sensitization rally achieved notable results, including increased public awareness of child trafficking and underage sex work.

“Others benefits from the rally were strengthened collaboration among government agencies, civil society, and communities, and greater community willingness to report suspected cases.

“However, challenges remain, such as the stigma and reintegration difficulties faced by survivors and the persistence of deep-rooted cultural and social norms that fuel exploitation.

“Moving forward, EHWEI will maintain strict confidentiality for whistleblowers, sustain public sensitization efforts across Ebonyi State.

“We’ll also collaborate with law enforcement to reassure communities, and engage traditional and community leaders to promote lasting cultural change,” she said.

